Mohamed Salah, one of Liverpool’s most iconic figures, is once again making headlines—but not solely for his dazzling performances on the pitch. The Egyptian forward, who has helped Liverpool rise to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League this season, is entering the final months of his contract. While speculation about his next destination swirls, one particular European giant reportedly entering talks with the superstar. However, the club has now firmly denied any involvement, adding to the intrigue surrounding Salah’s future.

The Egyptian’s at Liverpool has become an ongoing narrative, especially after his recent cryptic comments. Following Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City, in which the 32-year-old scored and assisted, he stated that it might be his last derby against the Sky Blues. “Honestly, it’s in my head,” Salah admitted to Sky Sports. “Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it.“

Rumors about Salah’s potential next move intensified when reports surfaced suggesting Paris Saint-Germain had opened talks for a pre-contract agreement. Yet, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi swiftly denied any such discussions. “It’s not true,“ Al-Khelaifi told Sky Germany. “He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him.” He went on to highlight PSG’s focus on building a young, dynamic squad: “We’re building a team for the future with our amazing coach.“

The denial from the Parisians adds an element of mystery to Salah’s future. The French giants, who recently lost Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, seem an obvious destination, especially considering their recent need for high-profile stars. However, Al-Khelaifi’s comments suggest otherwise, leaving fans to wonder whether the rumors are a tactic from Salah’s camp to apply pressure on Liverpool’s board.

Saudi clubs in background

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs remain quietly interested in Salah, particularly Al-Hilal, who could reignite their pursuit should an opportunity arise. The Saudi FA has a special transfer window from June 1-10, providing a unique opportunity for clubs involved in the Club World Cup to bolster their squads. Salah’s ties with Michael Emenalo, the sporting director of the Saudi Pro League, remain strong, hinting that a potential move to Saudi Arabia is still a possibility.

Liverpool’s contract standoff

Liverpool’s failure to offer Salah a new deal thus far has been a significant talking point. Salah confirmed his disappointment last week, stating that he felt “more out than in” when it came to his future at the club.

Despite this, talks between Salah and Liverpool reportedly remain open, with reports suggesting that Salah is hoping for a two-year contract with a club option for a third. Liverpool, however, may prefer a shorter-term agreement, potentially a one-year extension with an option for another year.