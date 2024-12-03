In a recent appearance on the The Overlap on Tour podcast, former Juventus and Italian national team star Giorgio Chiellini weighed in on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate, ultimately choosing Ronaldo for a hypothetical final match.

While acknowledging the exceptional talent of both players, Chiellini selected Ronaldo based on his observation of the Portuguese forward’s ability to elevate his game in crucial moments: “You cannot say, for me, who is better, Messi or Cristiano. But if I have to pick one for a final, Cristiano. I love to play with Cristiano.“

Chiellini emphasized Ronaldo’s knack for delivering decisive goals in high-pressure situations: “I saw when the game is more difficult, he raises his level of performance.”

He further highlighted Ronaldo’s determination, even when the team is trailing: “Ronaldo, when you are losing, he had the balls, no matter what, to try to win. Shoot from everywhere in order to lead the team to win. And it is not easy to do for a lot of players.”

Personal experience and observations

Chiellini’s perspective is shaped by his firsthand experience playing alongside Ronaldo at Juventus from 2018 to 2021. He further expressed his admiration for Ronaldo’s dedication and attention to detail: “I loved to play with him because working with him and looking at him every day, with little details, is very nice.”

While Chiellini did not play alongside Messi, he acknowledged the Argentine superstar’s immense talent and their four encounters in club and international competitions. In fact, in his most recent podcast appearance, Chiellini chose Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team, to win the AFC Champions League final.

Chiellini conclution

Chiellini’s preference for Ronaldo in a final stems from his personal experience and observations of the player’s ability to perform under pressure. While acknowledging Messi’s greatness, Chiellini highlighted Ronaldo’s clutch performances and unwavering determination as key factors in his decision.

The debate between these two titans of football continues, with various perspectives emerging based on personal experiences and observations.