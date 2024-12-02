As Viktor Gyökeres’ contract with Sporting Lisbon nears its 2025 expiration, the Swedish striker is attracting significant interest from top European clubs. While several teams are vying for his signature, Manchester United appears to be leading the race.

Manchester United are also keen on acquiring Gyökeres. Their interest is reportedly fueled by manager Rúben Amorim, who previously coached Gyökeres at Sporting Lisbon, and is pushing for the transfer.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United has initiated discussions regarding a potential summer 2025 move. However, any move is contingent on player sales.

In a surprising development, Manchester City has intensified their interest in recent days, with club chief Hugo Viana spearheading the pursuit. This adds another significant contender to the mix, potentially creating a fierce battle for Gyökeres’ signature.

Other contenders emerge

Other prominent clubs are also monitoring Gyökeres’ situation. TEAMtalk reported last week that Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among the most interested teams. L’Équipe’s Loïc Tanzi indicated that PSG, with Luís Campos leading the charge, has contacted Gyökeres’ representatives.

Meanwhile, SPORT reported Barcelona’s interest, suggesting a potential €70 million transfer, although with a planned loan return to Sporting for another season.

The situation surrounding Viktor Gyökeres is shaping up to be a highly competitive transfer battle. With multiple top clubs vying for his services, the Swedish striker’s future remains uncertain, but Manchester United’s recent engagement suggests they might be in the strongest position. The coming months will be crucial as the transfer saga unfolds.

