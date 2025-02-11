The Champions League knockout phase is always a spectacle, but the clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid has taken on a life of its own. The two European giants, who have faced off in each of the past four seasons, are set for another blockbuster playoff encounter at the Etihad Stadium. However, even before kickoff, the mind games have begun, with City preparing a ruthless dig at their Spanish rivals—specifically Vinicius.

This tie pits the winners of the last three Champions League titles against each other. Real Madrid, crowned European champions in 2022 and 2024, will take on Manchester City, the 2023 winners. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as both clubs look to establish early dominance before the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 19.

Madrid’s dramatic semi-final victory in 2022, thanks to Rodrygo’s late heroics, and City’s revenge last season in a penalty shootout have already cemented this fixture as one of the greatest modern European rivalries. But this year, there’s a fresh twist to the tension.

City’s banner: ‘Stop crying your heart out’

Manchester City fans, known for their calculated and sometimes brutal trolling, are set to unfurl a massive banner aimed at Vinicius and Real Madrid just before kickoff. According to City supporters’ group ‘WeAre1894‘, the banner will depict Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or, accompanied by the stinging caption: “Stop crying your heart out.”

The phrase, a nod to the famous Oasis song, is a direct reference to Real Madrid’s furious reaction to last year’s Ballon d’Or results. The tension between the clubs intensified in 2023, when Manchester City’s midfield talisman Rodri was awarded the Ballon d’Or, beating Vinicius and Jude Bellingham to the prestigious prize.

Real Madrid, believing Vinicius was robbed, responded with an unprecedented move by boycotting the Ballon d’Or ceremony entirely. Consequently, no Los Blancos player or staff member attended the gala, signaling their discontent. Moreover, the club’s insiders publicly dismissed the award’s credibility, arguing that Vinicius had been the true best player in the world, thus further expressing their frustration with the decision. All this did not go unnoticed in Manchester, and City fans have clearly been waiting for their chance to respond.

Managers weigh in: Guardiola and Ancelotti address drama

Unsurprisingly, the Ballon d’Or debate has dominated pre-match discussions. When asked about it, Pep Guardiola downplayed any controversy, diplomatically saying: “Happy for Rodri. Vinicius had an extraordinary year as well. He deserved it. Just like Messi and Cristiano used to fight for it. The subject is over.”

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti stood by Madrid’s decision to boycott the event, stating: “I don’t think it was the wrong decision. We thought Vini was the winner of the Ballon d’Or. That doesn’t mean we don’t respect Rodri. He is a fantastic player. In my opinion, Rodri deserved to win it the year before.”