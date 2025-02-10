The 2024 Ballon d’Or stirred controversy across the soccer world when Vinicius Junior was not awarded the prestigious honor. With both Vinicius and Cristiano Ronaldo suggesting they were more deserving, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola weighed in on the debate, endorsing his star midfielder Rodri as the rightful winner.

Despite Real Madrid’s La Liga and 2023-24 UEFA Champions League victories, Vinicius was a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, but he was overlooked when the award was handed out in October. After learning that he would not win, Vinicius and the club chose not to attend the ceremony in Paris.

Guardiola, asked about any “hard feelings” towards Madrid, responded firmly: “Absolutely not… I’m happy for Rodri. Vinicius had an extraordinary year too and could have deserved it. Like when Messi and Cristiano were constantly competing for it in the past. But now, the subject is over,” the City coach said in the pre match press conference ahead of the game against them.

The debate surrounding Vinicius, Ronaldo, and Rodri has sparked continued conversation among the players, with Guardiola speaking up for the second time. While acknowledging Vinicius’ standout season, Guardiola reiterated his stance, backing Rodri as the legitimate winner.

Despite Rodri’s recent ACL injury, which could keep him out for the rest of the season, Guardiola opted to include him in Manchester City’s Champions League squad. With the midfielder hopeful for a return later in the campaign, Guardiola could rely on his star in the latter stages of the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Real Madrid’s absence at the Ballon d’Or ceremony

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was also asked about the club’s decision to skip the ceremony in Paris. Rather than regret the move, Ancelotti supported the decision, emphasizing that it was driven by Vinicius’ snub.

“I don’t think it was the wrong decision. The decision of not wanting to participate was because we were told that Vinicius wasn’t the winner of the Ballon d’Or. But that doesn’t mean that we have no respect for Rodri, who won it, and it’s a fantastic player,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti acknowledged Rodri’s quality but pointed out that he had felt the Manchester City star deserved the Ballon d’Or the year before. “However, I think, and I thought that Rodri deserved to win it last year,” he concluded.