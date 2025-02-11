Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, in his pre-match press conference for the Champions League playoff against Manchester City, offered insightful comments on various aspects of the upcoming tie.

He began by praising Pep Guardiola, stating: “I still think City has the best coach in this competition right now… Guardiola is a coach who has always tried to introduce something new to his teams in attack, in possession, in pressing, in building from the back… He has been and continues to be an innovator in soccer.”

Ancelotti acknowledged the immense challenge of preparing for a match against Guardiola’s Manchester City, saying: “It’s a nightmare to prepare for the game because (Guardiola) always has ideas that make you think.”

He also described the upcoming match as a classic, given their recent history, commenting: “It seems like a classic, because we’ve been playing in this competition for many years. I think it will be entertaining and even as the ones before.” He added that the winner of this tie has historically gone on to win the Champions League.

Vinicius Jr.’s form and the Ballon d’Or controversy

Ancelotti strongly defended Vinicius Jr.’s recent performances despite some criticism, stating: “His season has been very good, considering he’s had two injuries that haven’t allowed him much continuity.”

He added, regarding his player’s current form: “I don’t see him anxious, I see him well. If he’s not at 100%, he’s very close. In the second half against Atlético, he made the difference. I see him very close to his best level, and he can reach it tomorrow without a problem.”

He also defended Real Madrid’s decision to boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony, stating: “It wasn’t a wrong decision. It doesn’t mean we don’t respect Rodri. But we thought, and I thought, that Rodri deserved to win it the previous year.”

Regarding Jesús Vallejo’s exclusion from the squad: “It’s nothing. The problem is that his contract is ending and we prefer to give more opportunities to the youngsters.”

Finally, Ancelotti displayed confidence and acceptance of potential criticism should Real Madrid be eliminated, stating: “When I go into a knockout tie, there’s a risk that it won’t go well, and the risk increases when you’re going to face one of the best teams and one of the best coaches.”