Santiago Gimenez has made an impressive start to life at Milan, quickly proving why the Italian giants secured his signature. However, beyond his goalscoring abilities and sharp movement, there’s a small yet intriguing detail that fans may have noticed—he always wears a band on his nose during matches.

This curious habit has been present since his Feyenoord days, and it has followed him at San Siro. At first glance, one might assume it’s due to an injury or a protective measure after a facial knock. However, that’s not the case. The real reason behind this nasal strip is far more unusual—and, according to Gimenez himself, highly effective.

The Mexican striker wasted no time making an impact at his new club. His debut in the Coppa Italia saw him provide a crucial assist for Joao Felix’s first goal in the Red and Black colors. Just days later, Gimenez scored in his Serie A debut against Empoli, finishing off a move set up by Christian Pulisic in a 2-0 victory.

Now, he faces his biggest challenge yet—a Champions League play-off tie against his former club, Feyenoord. The first leg will take place at De Kuip in Rotterdam, where he was once a fan favorite. However, the atmosphere could likely be anything but friendly despite his impressive time in the Netherlands.

With the Rossoneri counting on his lethal finishing and strong work ethic, the upcoming fixture could further cement Gimenez’s status as Milan’s new star striker.

Mystery behind Gimenez’s nose band

You may have noticed it but never questioned it—why does Santiago Gimenez always wear a plaster on his nose, despite having no visible injury? The story behind it goes back to his time at Feyenoord, and it all started with a simple case of illness. In an interview with Radio NOS, Gimenez revealed the origins of this habit: “I was once a little sick and had trouble breathing through my nose. So our physiotherapist came up with the idea of that little patch. It worked wonders.”

This small adhesive strip, often used by athletes, helps to open up the nasal passages, allowing better airflow. For Gimenez, the results were so effective that he decided to continue wearing it in every match. “I’m working on my breathing. The person who helped me with this gave me this patch, and it’s really fantastic. I have a bit of a problem with my nose, but with the patch, my nasal cavity opens, and I breathe much better.”

While the patch initially started as a practical solution, it has since become part of his routine—possibly even a superstition. “Since then, I have used it in every game, but maybe it’s also a superstition.”

Science behind nasal breathing in sports

But how does a nasal strip actually help a soccer player’s performance? Humans were designed to breathe primarily through their nose, yet many resort to mouth breathing, which is actually less efficient. Breathing through the mouth can:

Breathing through the mouth can, for instance, reduce oxygen intake, leading to quicker fatigue. Additionally, it can increase stress levels, making it harder to stay calm under pressure. Furthermore, mouth breathing can dry out the airways, causing discomfort during physical exertion.

By keeping his nasal passages clear, Gimenez ensures he is getting optimal oxygen levels to his muscles, allowing him to maintain higher energy levels for longer periods. Some athletes use menthol rubs or eucalyptus-based ointments under their noses for a similar effect, but the 23-year-old’s method is a simple, practical, and proven solution.