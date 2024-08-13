The hearing regarding Manchester City’s 115 rule violations begins in just a few weeks. Premier League officials previously charged the reigning English champions of breaching financial fair play (FFP) rules 18 months ago. The complexity of the case, however, has created lengthy delays.

In the meantime, other Premier League sides such as Everton and Nottingham Forest have already faced charges and learned their fate. These two teams were only facing a few charges, rather than over 100. The Toffees eventually dropped eight points in the table due to two separate breaches. Forest, on the other hand, was hit with a four-point penalty.

Nevertheless, reports suggest City’s case regarding the issue is now scheduled to begin on September 16th. The independent commission is expecting the proceedings to last around 10 weeks. This, according to FFP expert Stefan Borson, is an exceptionally long amount of time for such a civil commercial trial. There is a plethora of information to sift through, as well as a lot at stake in the trial.

City’s suit against the Premier League could affect 115 charges

The case will essentially follow another lawsuit involving City officials. The English club previously launched their legal action against the Premier League back in June. City claims that some of the division’s financial laws are unlawful. This separate trial will conclude by the end of August. The outcome of the lawsuit could very well affect the hearing regarding the 115 charges.

City officials have always denied any wrongdoing in the case. Nonetheless, they could fall from the Premier League if authorities find City guilty of the most serious charges. One of the most intense rule breaches is not providing the Premier League with accurate financial statements in nine different seasons.

However, they are also facing questions over details regarding manager and player salaries between 2009 to 2016. City allegedly did not provide league officials with ample information on Roberto Mancini’s wages. The Italian previously managed the club from 2009 to 2013. A similar issue regarding Yaya Toure has also been pulled into question. The dynamic midfielder played over 300 total matches for City.

Along with these financial problems, City has also apparently not been too accommodating to league officials when probed. The club also faces charges of not cooperating with part of the investigation.

Manchester City has similar relegation odds as Brighton, Palace

The potential threat of relegation due to the upcoming hearing is seemingly very real. This was evident by the fact that City earned 8/1 odds to go down to the second-tiered Championship next May. These specific odds are fairly similar to Crystal Palace and Brighton. The duo both finished middle of the pack last season.

Along with having surprising odds of relegation, Manchester City also remains the overwhelming favorite to win the Premier League once again. The juxtaposition of the two outcomes is something uncommon in professional sports.

Although the hearing is just weeks away, a potential penalty, assuming City is found guilty, may not be handed out until early 2025. The club would certainly appeal the ruling if it were a negative outcome. This would cause additional delays.

Nevertheless, Premier League officials want the case to be officially over well before the end of the 2024/25 campaign. This would ensure City learns their fate before potentially lifting the trophy. As the club will almost certainly be at or near the top of the table come early 2025, City’s potential relegation affects the title race.

