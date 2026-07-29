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Real Madrid ready to make a move for Rodri as Manchester City reportedly await bids from PSG and Barcelona

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Rodri of Manchester City.
© Getty ImagesRodri of Manchester City.

Rodri enters the final year of his contract at Manchester City on the back of arguably the best season of his career, having captained Spain to glory at the 2026 World Cup and claimed the tournament’s Golden Ball as its outstanding player. That form has reignited the kind of stardom that once earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2024, and with his City deal running out next summer, top clubs across Europe have taken notice.

Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear. According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms between Rodri and Madrid were already fully agreed some time ago, and the next step has now been taken.

Florentino Perez gave the green light to Real Madrid’s sporting management to open direct talks with Manchester City, starting formal negotiations. Until now, there was a total agreement between Rodri and Real Madrid on personal terms, now the clubs are negotiating,” Romano reported on Wednesday through his YouTube channel.

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On the financial side, Romano indicated Madrid are prepared to go beyond the €50 million mark, closer to €60 million, though no formal bid has been submitted yet. “Real Madrid are willing to put forward a figure above €50 million, closer to €60 million, although there hasn’t been a formal offer yet. Manchester City is expected to ask for more than that €60 million, and will speculate on the possibility that other clubs also make formal offers,” he added.

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That last point is central to how this is playing out. With Pep Guardiola no longer in the dugout and Rodri clearly on his way out sooner or later, City’s calculation has shifted entirely toward extracting the maximum possible fee rather than trying to convince him to stay.

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Manchester City confirm Rodri surgery as Real Madrid consider an offer

Manchester City’s stance with PSG and Barcelona

City are well aware that keeping Rodri beyond this year is unlikely, whether it happens in this transfer window or next summer on a free. That reality has shaped their approach to Madrid’s interest: rather than rushing to accept an offer in the €50-60 million range, City are reportedly prepared to put it on standby, hoping PSG and Barcelona come forward with higher bids of their own.

The logic is straightforward — with limited time left on Rodri’s contract, City want to create competition among suitors to drive the price as high as possible before letting him go.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Manchester City are reportedly close to signing Ayyoub Bouaddi as Rodri’s potential replacement

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