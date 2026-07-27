Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer to PSG due to Yan Diomande’s potential arrival to Real Madrid

Ferran Torres has gone from being a player with little attention to being a player who has all the attention from several teams. After winning the 2026 World Cup, he seems decided to leave Barcelona, dragging out his renewal. Due to the possible signing of Yan Diomande by Real Madrid, the 26-year-old star is moving closer to Paris Saint-Germain this very summer, reportedly already having a contract offer on the table.

Throughout the summer of 2026, PSG had set their sights on Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. Being one of the biggest prospects, they were willing to pay a transfer fee of around €100M, plus add-ons. However, they have officially decided to pull out of the deal due to the high financial demands, with him now close to becoming a new Real Madrid player. Therefore, Ferran Torres seems to be the new priority.

According to Luis Miguel Sanz, via Diario Sport, PSG are looking to reach a verbal agreement with Ferran Torres in the coming days. For this, they are open to offering him a four-season contract, along with a higher salary than the one he receives at Barcelona. If they manage to convince him, they would only have to negotiate with Barcelona, which would be open to selling him for a fee close to €50M.

Despite the optimism of the French side, Barcelona continue working to convince Ferran to renew his contract. However, he is not very happy with his situation, as he reportedly feels left. In addition, the Spanish side would not be very open to matching the salary offer made by PSG, making it quite difficult. Along with this, the good relationship of the 26-year-old star with Luis Enrique would be a key factor in taking him away.

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Ferran Torres and Maghnes Akliouche are PSG’s backup options

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Paris Saint-Germain keep their offensive commitment clear: Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, the departures of Gonçalo Ramos, Kolo Muani, and Lee Kang-in mean they must reinforce the squad. Along with them, Bradley Barcola also seems decided to leave. Therefore, Ferran Torres and Maghnes Akliouche are reportedly the clear options to give depth to the bench.

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see also Spain coach Luis de la Fuente surprisingly compares Ferran Torres to Alvaro Morata after 2026 World Cup title

According to Luis Miguel Sanz, via Diario Sport, PSG already have an agreement with Maghnes Akliouche, who could leave AS Monaco for €50M. Both he and Ferran are capable of playing in the three attacking positions, making them essential for Luis Enrique. With this, they could be very important in Ligue 1, while also getting many minutes in the Champions League.

Neither Ferran nor Maghnes would arrive to be starters at PSG, but rather to fight for a place in the starting lineup. However, the 26-year-old striker could be the one with the most doubts, as he would once again be a substitute. Despite this, the French side wants to finalize these agreements in the coming weeks, looking to have a complete roster from the start of the season.