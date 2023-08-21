Our AS Monaco TV schedule has every game and where to watch for Les Rouge et Blanc.

Despite not being located actually in France, Monaco are one of the most successful sides in French football.

AS Monaco TV Schedule and Streaming Links

AS Monaco on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1924

Stadium: Stade Louis II

Manager: Adi Hütter

Ligue 1 titles: 8

Coupe de France titles: 5

Best European finish: Champions League runners-up (2004)

Monaco’s games in Ligue 1 can be found on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Between beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and streaming platform beIN CONNECT, every Ligue 1 game is shown live each week. beIN is available on Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling.

The Coupe de France however is shown on FOX Sports network.

UEFA tournaments such as Champions League and Europa League can be found on Paramount+. For Spanish commentary, tune to Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Spanish language streaming can be found on ViX.

AS Monaco History

As the tiny city-nation of Monaco does not have a football league system of its own, AS Monaco FC plays in the French pyramid. The soccer team was created in 1919, but was absorbed into a larger multi-sport club in November of 1924.

Monaco was one of the original clubs to turn professional in the French system in 1933, but were relegated back to amateur status after their first year. It would not return to the second tier until 1948, and made it to division one in 1953.

The first major trophy came in 1960, as they won the Coupe de France. It would be the first step into turning Monaco into one of the most successful teams in France. They’ve gone on to win eight Ligue 1 titles (the fourth-most ever, only three behind the leader PSG’s eleven as of 2023). In addition, five Coupe de France wins, a Coupe de la Ligue, and four Tropheé des Champions triumphs have followed.

The side came achingly close to European glory, finishing as runners-up in the 2003-04 Champions League.

Names like Kylian Mbappé, Radamel Falcao, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fàbregas, James Rodriguez, and Bernardo Silva are just a few of the top tier players who’ve played at Monaco over the years.

The Stade Louis II has been the club’s home ground since 1939. The modern version we know today opened in 1985. Incorporated into the venue is an athletics track and a small indoor arena and aquatics center. It was the site of the UEFA Super Cup in 1986 and from 1998-2012. The stadium and its distinctive arches are located on the southwest edge of Monaco. In fact, the much smaller Stade Didier Deschamps, home of the Monaco national team, is located about 60 feet away across the street, in France.

AS Monaco news and feature pieces

Photo: Imago