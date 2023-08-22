Supporters of the Clarets can utilize our Burnley TV schedule to make sure you don’t miss a game.

One of the first professional clubs in England, Burnley was a founding member of the Football League in 1888.

Sunday, August 27 09:00 AM ET Burnley vs. Aston Villa ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1882

Stadium: Turf Moor

Manager: Vincent Kompany

English top-flight titles: 2 (1921, 1960)

FA Cup titles: 1 (1914)

Where to find Burnley on TV

The USA Network has most of the televised Premier League games in English, with select games on NBC. Games not on either TV network are streamed live via Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid-streaming service. Universo and Telemundo carry the Spanish language TV broadcasts.

The FA Cup and League Cup are on ESPN+. If Burnley sneak into a UEFA European club competition, those games are available on Paramount+ with Spanish coverage on Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX.

Burnley History

Burnley FC was founded in May of 1882 by rugby players from the Burnley Rovers club. They ditched the “Rovers” nickname shortly after getting started.

Burnley turned professional in 1883, and initially refused to join the Football Association and the FA Cup, as they banned professionals. However when the FA relented and allowed the payment of players in 1885, Burnley first played in the FA Cup.

Prince Albert Victor, grandson of Queen Victoria, was the first Royal Family member to visit a pro football ground when he took in a friendly at Turf Moor in 1886.

When the Football League started in 1888, Burnley was one of twelve founding clubs. Unfortunately they were relegated in 1897, but made it back by winning their division the following year.

1910 saw the debut of Burnley in claret and blue. They would get their first major trophy in 1914, defeating Liverpool in the FA Cup final. Seven years later, in 1921, they’d win the first of two First Division titles. The next (and to date, last) would not arrive until nearly 40 years later, in 1960.

Hard times lay ahead, as the club dropped as far as the fourth tier by 1985. They narrowly avoid falling out of the Football League altogether in 1987, escaping relegation on the final day of the season. In 1992 they became the second club to have won all four professional tiers of English football (Wolves is the other).

Burnley finally made it back to the top tier by earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2009. But it was short-lived, as they dropped back down after just one season. Since, they’ve been back and forth on a few occasions, and did enjoy a brief trip to Europa League in 2018.

