Man United legend Roy Keane slams Marcus Rashford: ‘He was part of the problem with the environment’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Barcelona star Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Barcelona star Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford emerged as a key player for Manchester United at just 18, thrilling fans with the promise of his leadership. However, the English star eventually left the club and now dazzles at Barcelona, where he recently made some pointed comments that subtly criticized his former team. In reaction, the legendary Roy Keane responded without hesitation, delivering a strong and forceful rebuttal.

“Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues. He was part of the problem with the environment, especially one of the most experienced players at United. He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at he club what it’s like to be a United player. But that’s been well documented,” Roy Keane said, via ITV as reported by Daily Mail.

Marcus emerged as a standout player on the team, yet off the pitch, the Englishman struggled with discipline issues, often involving late-night outings. For that reason, Roy Keane describes Rashford’s conduct as problematic during his time at Manchester United. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old still holds a contract with the Red Devils until 2028 and may be poised for a comeback.

After struggling to integrate into Manchester United’s plans, Marcus Rashford was loaned to Aston Villa for the 2024-25 season. Despite occasional glimpses of his talent, he couldn’t recapture his standout form. Still under contract for a few more years, he has been loaned to Barcelona this current season. There, he has revitalized his performance, earning a recall to the national team under manager Thomas Tuchel and rediscovering his consistency.

Marcus Rashford applauding to Barcelona fans

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds during a game.

Marcus Rashford reminds everyone of his talent in Barcelona amid criticism

Marcus Rashford’s arrival in Barcelona stirred criticism due to his inconsistent previous season and subpar physical form. However, arriving on loan with a purchase option eased the pressure significantly. While he hasn’t secured a starting position yet, Coach Hansi Flick has consistently provided Rashford opportunities to showcase his potential. In those moments, he has demonstrated that joining The Culers was indeed a smart move.

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

see also

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

In the 2025-26 season, Marcus Rashford has put behind him the inconsistency and off-field issues previously highlighted by Keane. This shift has allowed him to play 10 games, scoring three goals and providing five assists. Beyond these numbers, he makes a distinct impact with his speed and exceptional game-reading ability. Amidst a slew of team injuries, he is poised to play a pivotal role in crucial upcoming matches.

