UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League to introduce opening match featuring previous winner starting in 2027-28

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

The PSG players hold the UEFA Champions League trophy.
The UEFA Champions League continues to introduce new features, following th path of the recent implementation of a full-league scoreboard and the expansion of the competition to 36 teams in the 24-25 edition. Among the upcoming changes, the reigning champion will now participate in a season-opening inauguration match, starting with the 2027-28 edition.

The decision was announced by UC3, the entity that includes UEFA and the participating clubs, and is responsible for managing the commercial operations of the competition alongside Relevent Football Partners. Both organizations have outlined their plans to oversee the broadcasting and commercial rights of UEFA tournaments beginning with the 2027-28 cycle, introducing several key innovations in the process.

One of those changes will be the establishment of an inaugural match to officially open the Champions League season. The fixture, scheduled for a Tuesday night, will feature the reigning champion in the first matchup of the campaign. No other matches will be played that evening, with the rest of Matchday 1 games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will mark a temporary change from the current format, in which Champions League fixtures are played exclusively on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. From Matchday 2 onward, the schedule will return to the traditional format, with Europa League and Europa Conference League games continuing to occupy the Thursday slot.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy.

In the current edition, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who faced Atalanta and claimed a 4-0 victory on Tuesday, September 17, would have been responsible for opening the competition under the new format. On that date, five other matches were played, including Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea. However, that will no longer be the case, as those games will be moved to either Wednesday or Thursday under the updated rule.

Changes in Champions League broadcasting

The Champions League underwent one of its biggest sporting transformations with the expanded format introduced in the 2024-25 season, and the addition of an opening match represents another step in that evolution. UC3, which will oversee the television rights for the 2027/2028–2030/2031 cycle, also plans to implement further broadcasting changes.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the tender process will be conducted simultaneously in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Europe’s five largest broadcast markets. Additionally, a “global first-pick package” will be launched, granting exclusive rights to one featured match per matchday, as part of UEFA’s effort to enhance international viewership and expand the Champions League’s global reach.

