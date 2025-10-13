Trending topics:
Barcelona star Marcus Rashford takes a jab to Man United after his impressive performances

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds the fans.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds the fans.

After struggling to make an impact at Aston Villa and Manchester United, Marcus Rashford surprised many with a loan move to Barcelona. His arrival came with doubts, but he has proven his doubters wrong, showcasing remarkable form and quality. Marcus recently discussed his resurgence at the club, subtly critiquing his previous team and highlighting his task head this current season.

“For sure, consistency is a massive part of it. I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent… I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible… When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything, not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train,” Marcus Rashford said, via ITV Sport.

Barcelona, despite not dominating in recent UEFA Champions League seasons, has found stability and improvement under Xavi Hernandez, particularly with the arrival of Hansi Flick. They continue to excel as key contenders in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Marcus, without directly citing Manchester United, highlighted the necessity of a stable environment, implicitly critiquing the English club’s struggles and waning influence in the domestic league over recent years.

In the 2025-26 season, Marcus Rashford has made a notable impact at Barcelona, playing 10 games with 3 goals and 5 assists. Beyond these statistics, his exceptional speed and tactical awareness have cemented his importance to the team, even without a regular starting role. With injuries affecting the squad, the Englishman is poised for more playing time, potentially stepping in as a center forward, a role he knows well or as a left winger, where he shines the most.

Marcus Rashford celebrating his first goal with Barcelona

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

Report: Barcelona have a clear plan with Marcus Rashford to decide his future

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United, carrying a $34 million purchase clause, according to Sky Sports. While initial reports claimed the club was keen on activating the clause, recent updates suggest a shift in strategy. Barcelona’s front office plans to evaluate his performance over the season before making a decision on a permanent transfer. This approach allows the team to fully assess his fit within their long-term plans.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and tribute to the club legend

see also

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and tribute to the club legend

Barcelona not only face a crucial decision regarding Marcus Rashford but also Ansu Fati, who is currently excelling on loan at AS Monaco. If Monaco opt to purchase Ansu, the path clears for Rashford to secure a permanent contract with the Culers. This season, much like in the past, the Englishman’s destiny remains in his hands; maintaining his form could cement his spot in the squad.

