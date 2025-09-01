Former Barcelona coach reportedly targeted to replace Ten Hag after Bayer Leverkusen dismissal in 3 months

Bayer Leverkusen have made the bold decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag after just three months in charge of the 2025-26 campaign, a move that sent shockwaves across the Bundesliga. Looking to steady the ship for the rest of the season, the German side are now reportedly targeting a former FC Barcelona coach.

When Xabi Alonso left to take over at Real Madrid, Ten Hag was chosen to replace him, officially starting on July 1 with hopes of continuing the club’s recent success. However, the plan quickly unraveled as key players such as Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, and Amine Adli all departed.

Tensions escalated when Ten Hag reportedly clashed with captain Granit Xhaka, who later moved to Sunderland, and decided to move on from club icon Lukas Hradecky, who joined Monaco. Combined with a string of poor results to open the Bundesliga season, Leverkusen’s patience ran out, prompting a change on the sidelines.

According to Marca, Leverkusen have identified Xavi Hernandez as their preferred option to replace Ten Hag. The former Barcelona boss, currently without a club, was approached by club officials last week. Now that Ten Hag’s dismissal has been confirmed, the push for the Spaniard is expected to intensify.

Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on before the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 26, 2024 in Seville, Spain.

Saturday’s collapse against Werder Bremen seemed to seal Ten Hag’s fate. Leverkusen squandered a 3-1 lead and had to settle for a 3-3 draw, after which newly appointed captain Robert Andrich openly criticized the squad. “We have too many people who are only concerned with other things. Too many who are only concerned with themselves,” he said in a post-match interview, according to DPA.

When asked whether Leverkusen’s struggles were due to players misinterpreting ten Hag’s instructions or simply not knowing what to do, the Andrich replied: “It’s a mixture of both. I have to hold myself accountable too, because I am the captain, I am in midfield, I have to keep the team together. That’s why I must first question myself.”

Xavi reluctant to return to the dugout

When Alonso left earlier this summer, one of Leverkusen’s first targets was Xavi Hernandez, who had stepped down from Barcelona in 2024. The Catalan declined at the time, believing it was not the right moment to return to management, according to Marca.

Now, the Spanish outlet reports that Leverkusen have reached out again. But Xavi’s stance appears unchanged, dealing another blow to the club’s hopes. Other names linked include Edin Terzic and Marco Rose, while the club is also monitoring Oliver Glasner’s situation at Crystal Palace. For now, however, Leverkusen’s training sessions will be overseen by the assistant coaching staff until a permanent replacement is found.

