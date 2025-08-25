5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

Trending topics:
Bundesliga
dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Erik ten Hag has been appointed to succeed Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2025-26 season. In a bold move to strengthen the squad, the Dutch coach has reportedly pushed for the signing of a five-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, who is now close to joining the club.

The Bundesliga season is already underway, but Leverkusen have struggled to replicate last year’s success. After a preseason that included a shocking 5-1 defeat to Flamengo’s U-20s and a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, Ten Hag’s side stumbled again in a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim. With the squad still incomplete, the focus quickly turned to a proven veteran from Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement to sign Lucas Vazquez. The Spanish right back became a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired this summer, and the German side seized the opportunity to bring him in.

Vazquez spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing a vital role in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history. He collected 23 trophies with Los Blancos, including five Champions League titles, and made 402 appearances—26th all-time in the club’s history.

Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey Final match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 26, 2025 in Seville, Spain.

The 34-year-old had been linked with several clubs, including a possible reunion with Sergio Ramos at Monterrey, but Leverkusen ultimately showed the strongest interest. With medicals reportedly completed, Vazquez is expected to sign his contract on Tuesday and begin his first experience outside Spain.

Ten Hag faces task of rebuilding Leverkusen

Under Alonso, Leverkusen enjoyed the greatest period in club history, winning the Bundesliga unbeaten in 2023-24, lifting the DFB-Pokal, and adding the German Super Cup the following season. However, key stars such as Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, and Jonathan Tah have all departed, leaving Ten Hag with a major rebuilding job.

So far, Leverkusen have added USMNT star Malik Tillman from PSV, Jarell Quansah from Liverpool for €35 million, Loic Bade from Sevilla for €25 million, and Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri on loan from Manchester City. Now, with the arrival of Lucas Vazquez, Ten Hag adds both experience and a seasoned replacement in the right-back role vacated by Frimpong.

