Manchester United is reporting close to signing Sofyan Amrabat from Serie A side Fiorentina. The Red Devils have a few needs at the moment and are also chasing a center forward. However, the midfielder could soon be the club’s third official transfer of the summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana in deals worth around $128 million combined.

Midfielder made headlines with Morocco at the World Cup

A bit of a late bloomer, Amrabat started garnering more attention following a successful World Cup in Qatar. The midfielder led Morocco to a shocking fourth-place finish at the tournament held last winter. Morocco stunned the soccer world after beating perennial powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Italian outlet Gazzetta is now claiming that United and Fiorentina are close to agreeing a fee for Amrabat. The source reports that the base fee is likely in the region of $28 million. The Morocco international joined the Tuscan top-flight side from fellow Italian club Hellas Verona in 2020. Amrabat is also supposedly open to joining the Red Devils. Personal terms should not be an issue for the Moroccan.

United seeks Amrabat to revamp midfield

United is looking to complete somewhat of an overhaul in midfield. Along with signing Mount and possibly Amrabat, there are likely to be some departures as well. Experts predict Fred to leave the Premier League side in the coming days. Turkish team Galatasaray has submitted a small offer for the Brazilian, but United is reportedly holding out for $13 million.

Scotland international Scott McTominay is likely on his way out this summer. West Ham has been linked with the midfielder for weeks now, but a move has not yet materialized. The Hammers need reinforcements in the position after selling club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Amrabat has a similar playing style to these two potentially outgoing players at the club. Nevertheless, the Moroccan is seen as an upgrade to both Fred and McTominay. Barcelona has shown interest in Amrabat as well, but financial issues restricted any bid for the player.

