Moise Kean hospitalized after collapsing during Fiorentina match: Statement released

By Francisco Quatrin

Following Moise Kean's collapse, medical personnel immediately responded, providing on-field treatment before transporting him to the hospital via ambulance.
A frightening incident unfolded during Sunday’s Serie A match between Fiorentina and Verona, involving Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. Kean suffered a significant head injury following a collision and subsequently collapsed on the field, leading to immediate medical intervention and his hospitalization.

The incident overshadowed the game itself, leaving fans and players alike deeply concerned about his condition.

During the second half of the match, Kean received a forceful blow to the head from the knee of Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz. Although initially appearing to recover, he returned to play only to collapse moments later.

The severity of the incident prompted an immediate and urgent medical response. Both teams showed concern and signaled for medical assistance immediately.

Medical attention and hospitalization

ollowing his collapse, Kean was placed in a neck brace before being transported to the hospital in an ambulance. ACF Fiorentina issued a statement confirming the head trauma and stating, “ACF Fiorentina announces that the footballer Moise Kean, during the match against Verona, suffered a head trauma. The soccer player is in hospital for tests.” Reports from Italy suggest Kean was conscious after being removed from the field.

The incident cast a pall over what had been a remarkable season for Kean. Before the injury, he was enjoying his most successful season to date, having scored 15 league goals in 24 appearances for Fiorentina, surpassing his previous best of 13 goals while on loan at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. His remarkable form had cemented his place as a key player for Fiorentina and had elevated his profile as a significant talent in Serie A.

