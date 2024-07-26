As the summer transfer window heats up, Fiorentina are making strategic moves to bolster their midfield with an eye on USMNT talents Weston McKennie and Tanner Tessmann. Following their acquisition of Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani, Fiorentina’s next targets are McKennie, currently with Juventus, and Tessmann from Venezia.

Weston McKennie has been prominently placed in the shop window by Juventus. The 25-year-old midfielder has had a storied tenure with the club, making significant contributions. However, he now finds himself on the fringes as the Old Lady undergoes a managerial shift. Under new head coach Thiago Motta, McKennie is not in the plans for the upcoming season. Reports suggest that McKennie has been exploring his options, with rumored interest from Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Tottenham. However, these prospects have not materialized into concrete offers.

His potential move to Fiorentina represents an intriguing opportunity for both parties, Relevo says. The Viola, aiming to improve upon their eighth-place finish in Serie A last season, see McKennie as a valuable addition. Despite Juventus’ willingness to negotiate, a move to Florence would need to meet the Bianconeri’s expectations in terms of financial compensation.

Tanner Tessmann’s future also decided?

Tanner Tessmann, who played a pivotal role in Venezia’s promotion to Serie A, is also on Fiorentina’s radar. The 22-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer, showcasing his versatility and creativity. Tessmann’s journey began in the United States, where he played collegiate soccer in Alabama before being spotted by FC Dallas. His rapid rise through the ranks led to a move to Venezia in 2021, where he initially struggled but eventually found his stride in Serie B.

Last season, Tessmann managed 10 goal involvements. This highlights his growth as an all-around midfielder with an eye for goal and key passes. This impressive performance has drawn interest from several clubs, with Fiorentina now leading the charge. Venezia’s asking price for Tessmann is reportedly $8.7 million; a figure that has caused complications in negotiations with other clubs like Inter.

For both players, a move to Fiorentina presents a promising opportunity to continue their careers in a competitive environment. Fiorentina’s intent to strengthen their midfield aligns with their ambitions of climbing the Serie A standings and securing European action. The presence of fellow USMNT players could also provide a supportive and familiar environment, easing their transition.

Financial consideration for Fiorentina in targeting McKennie and Tessmann

Fiorentina’s strategy in the transfer market is influenced by their need to balance financial prudence with their aspirations on the pitch. The club’s recent acquisition of Andrea Colpani demonstrates their proactive approach, and securing deals for McKennie and Tessmann would further solidify their midfield. For Juventus, offloading McKennie would help in managing their wage bill and squad restructuring under the new coach.

McKennie’s situation is particularly delicate. Juventus is open to selling him. Yet, the club is also considering the option of letting him go on a free transfer next summer if a satisfactory offer does not come through. This scenario puts additional pressure on the 25-year-old to find a suitable club where he can continue to play regularly and maintain his form.

