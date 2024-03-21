During the summer, Real Madrid will visit the US for a summer tour with three highly anticipated friendlies. This is their second year in a row joining Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Manchester City on the Soccer Champions Tour.

Preseason El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be the highlight of Madrid’s tour once again. This year’s game will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This matchup marks the return to the United States for the third straight preseason El Clasico, after last year’s matchup in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets to Real Madrid and its US tour

Kylian Mbappe will also be a part of the Whites camp. Real Madrid has a five-year deal with the Frenchman. According to reports, Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Thus, the Spaniards have been heavily connected to the soon-to-be free agent.

The Frenchman’s high salary and exclusive status limit his options, despite many teams wanting to sign him for his exceptional talent. It has long been rumored that Mbappe has Carlo Ancelotti’s side as the only potential destination on the list of clubs.

Three cities to host Real Madrid

The first match will take place on July 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago, pitting the Spanish side versus the Italian. Next up comes the Clasico. In a match that takes place on August 3 at the MetLife Stadium, the two teams will square off.

Over the years, the two teams have played 34 friendly matches. Unfortunately for Los Blancos, Barcelona are boasting an impressive 21 wins, 9 draws, and 4 losses, contributing to an 85-41 goal difference.

Between 1906 and 1943, a total of 22 games were played, with 8 in Madrid and 14 in Barcelona. These games were also part of the Champion Clubs Tournament in 1928, the Historic Clubs Tournament in 1948, the Ramon de Carranza in 1969, and the Venezuelan President’s Cup in 1982.

U.S. meetings between the two teams have occurred four times, with Barça coming out on top the first three times. One was a 3-2 triumph in Miami on July 30, 2017, with Gerard Pique scoring the game-winning goal. The following year, on July 23, 2022, Raphinha scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory in Las Vegas. Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Fermin Lopez scored the goals in a 3-0 victory last summer in Texas.

In their last match of the competition, Real Madrid will face Chelsea on August 6 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

