France great Emmanuel Petit has issued a warning to Kylian Mbappe regarding his early days at Real Madrid. After completing his long-awaited free transfer to the Spanish giants, Mbappe will shortly go on a preseason tour of the United States with his new teammates. But his adjustment to Real Madrid worries Petit; and so do his recent stats and leadership traits while representing France at Euro 2024.

This move ended a long-running saga, with the young star being heralded as the player to elevate the team to new heights in both domestic and European competitions. His final season in France saw him score a career-best 44 goals across all competition; setting high expectations for his debut season in Madrid.

One of the most pressing questions for Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit the Frenchman into the team.

Ancelotti predominantly used a 4-3-1-2 formation last season, leading Los Blancos to La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. In contrast, PSG frequently played a 4-3-3 formation, with Mbappe positioned on the left wing—a role currently occupied by Vinicius.

While Mbappe has occasionally played centrally, his natural position overlaps with that of Vinicius, creating a potential tactical conundrum for Ancelotti.

Petit’s advice for Mbappe at Real Madrid

The 53-year-old believes that his compatriot will need to adapt to his new environment rather than expecting the team to adjust to him.

In an interview with Diario AS, Petit stated, “Mbappe is smart and will try to adapt quickly to his teammates. He knows the press are waiting for him. They will not give him time or allow for excuses.”

Petit emphasized that the only free position in Madrid’s lineup is at center forward, suggesting that Mbappe might fit best.

“Vini has done great, as has Rodrygo and Bellingham. The only free position in Madrid is at center forward and I think Mbappe plays there. This is the best way if you don’t want problems with players, especially with one who has just arrived. I don’t think Ancelotti swaps Mbappe for Vini and he knows it. It’s a challenge for Real Madrid.”

What did Petit say of Mbappe’s leadership at Euro 2024?

Beyond his club responsibilities, Mbappe has faced criticism for his leadership and performances with France at Euro 2024. Named captain of Les Blues ahead of the tournament, the 25-year-old has struggled to impress in this role. Despite being one of the favorites, they finished second in Group B, resulting in a more challenging path to the final.

Petit, a World Cup winner with France, has been vocal about his disappointment with Mbappe’s leadership. Petit remarked, via talkSPORT, “In terms of ego, I heard something that some players can be annoyed sometimes because he is taking up a lot of space in the dressing room and outside.”

While acknowledging Mbappe’s talent, he criticized his inability to lead effectively on the pitch, stating, “As a leader, he hasn’t responded in the best way on the pitch. He is asking always about responsibility, to be the main man, to be the best player in the world. He is far from what he can do for this team.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT : IMAGO / News Images