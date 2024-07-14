Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious situation regarding their defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

With only two senior centre-backs available, the club is grappling with the potential loss of another key defender.

They also risk having to do without Antonio Rudiger, amid significant interest from Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Nassr and Al Hilal.

Nacho Fernandez’s departure to Al-Qadsiah and the sale of Rafa Marin to Napoli have left Los Blancos’ defense thin. Adding to their woes, David Alaba’s ACL injury is expected to sideline him until October at the earliest.

In this context, the possible exit of Rudiger would exacerbate an already critical situation for the club.

Given the current defensive situation, the La Liga champions are reportedly actively seeking reinforcements.

Their top target is Leny Yoro from Lille. However, the French club has accepted an offer from Manchester United, complicating Madrid’s pursuit.

But Yoro has not yet decided on a move to Old Trafford, leaving the door open for Real Madrid to negotiate.

Ronaldo and Neymar in battle for Rudiger

Sky Sport Germany have reported that Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are keen on acquiring Rudiger, viewing him as the ideal candidate to lead their defenses.

This interest is unsurprising given the German’s stellar performances over the past year. He played a pivotal role in his side’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs; cementing his status as one of the world’s top centre-backs.

The Saudi Pro League have made a concerted effort to attract top talent from Europe, and Rudiger is their latest target.

The two giants are reportedly willing to offer him a world-record salary for a defender, highlighting their determination to bring him to the Middle East.

Last month, El Chiringuito, a prominent Spanish soccer show, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s club had a $107 million offer ready for Rudiger.

However, it seems that Al-Hilal, a rival club that also has Neymar, has joined the competition to sign the German. Despite these tempting offers, Rudiger’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2026, and he has expressed no interest in leaving.

Could situation change in future?

Nonetheless, despite the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, Rudiger remains committed to Real Madrid. He has no plans to leave the club anytime soon, a sentiment echoed by the club’s management.

Madrid officials supposedly have no intention of entertaining any offers for Rudiger, recognizing his crucial role in the team.

Since joining the Whites on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022, the 31-year-old has continued to enhance his reputation.

After a relatively quiet debut season, he returned to top form, helping the team secure both La Liga and the Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season. His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting significant interest from clubs worldwide.

While Rudiger remains committed to Real Madrid for the immediate future, the situation could change next summer; especially since he will have only one year left on his contract. The lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia might become more tempting as his contract nears its end, potentially opening the door for a move.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Visionhaus.