How much do Atletico Madrid and PSG earn for advancing to the Champions League semifinals?

On Tuesday, the first two clubs secured their spots in the semifinals of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona but still advanced thanks to their first-leg victory, while Paris Saint-Germain extended their advantage against Liverpool. Both clubs will receive a substantial financial prize for progressing to the next round.

Simply for reaching the Champions League semifinals, UEFA awards each club €15 million — approximately $17.6 million. While that alone represents a major boost for Europe’s top four teams, it is only part of the total revenue clubs generate from a deep run in the competition.

UEFA’s distribution system is made up of several components: participation bonuses, performance-based rewards, and milestone payments. As a result, each club’s total earnings vary depending on how far they advance and how they perform throughout the tournament.

The Champions League prize money structure

Each of the 36 clubs that participated in the UEFA Champions League league phase received a base payment of €18.62 million, roughly $22 million. From there, performance in that stage determines additional earnings.

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During the league phase, teams earn an extra $2.48 million for each win and $0.83 million for each draw. That is why the top-performing team in that stage — Arsenal — collected $19.8 million from eight wins, bringing their total to nearly $42 million when combined with the base payment.

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How much do clubs earn for advancing in the Champions League?

Once in the knockout stages, teams also receive payments based on their position in the standings. On top of that, there are additional bonuses for advancing through each round: $13 million for reaching the Round of 16 and $14.7 million for making the quarterfinals.

As mentioned, the semifinals are worth an additional $17.6 million. Reaching the final brings in $21.8 million, and winning it adds another $7.6 million. That title also grants access to the UEFA Super Cup, which can be worth up to $5.9 million more.

Finally, each club receives a “value pillar” payment tied to broadcasting rights and other commercial revenues related to the UEFA Champions League. The amount varies by club, based on a coefficient that considers performances over the past 10 years.

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Taking all these factors into account, the Champions League winner this season could earn around €150 million (approximately $175 million) in total, combining performance-based prizes and commercial revenue.