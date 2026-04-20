Bradley Barcola reportedly offered to Barcelona as star signing with PSG renewal talks on hold

Bradley Barcola remains one of PSG’s most important players, being key both creatively and in front of goal. However, the Frenchman’s future at the club is not entirely clear, as he has paused his contract renewal following a recent change of agent. Given his uncertain situation, he has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in a multimillion-euro transfer for the summer of 2026 as a marquee signing.

According to Diario Sport, PSG are keeping Bradley Barcola’s contract renewal an absolute priority, as his current deal runs until June 2028. However, negotiations are not progressing smoothly, as the change of agent from Jorge Mendes to Moussa Sissoko, the same agent of Ousmane Dembélé, has slowed the process. Because of this, the Frenchman’s future at the club is not entirely secure, despite being a key player on the sporting side.

Looking for a new direction, his agent, Moussa Sissoko, has decided to offer him as a marquee signing to Barcelona, making it clear that there is an open door for a potential departure from PSG. In response, sporting director Deco keeps him high on his list of priorities, as his ability to perform on both wings is highly valued. However, the French side could demand at least €80 million for his transfer, something difficult for the Blaugrana, according to Diario Sport.

While Barcola is attracting interest in Barcelona, Moussa Sissoko is not an agent with strong relations with the club. After Dembélé’s departure, they were left quite dissatisfied with his handling of the situation, so this process could be approached with caution. As a result, the Blaugrana may look to avoid being used as leverage to increase his value and secure a renewal with PSG, something that has already happened on several occasions.

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the UEFA Champions League.

Bradley Barcola may be an ideal fit for Liverpool

With Mohamed Salah’s confirmed departure and Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, Liverpool urgently need to bring in attacking reinforcements for the 2026-27 season. With this in mind, they are reportedly targeting Yan Diomande as a marquee signing, but his arrival appears complicated. Because of this, Bradley Barcola’s contractual situation could facilitate his move, as he would be an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s team.

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According to CaughtOffSide, the Reds are closely monitoring Barcola’s situation and are prepared to pursue his signing. A quick, dribbling, and highly effective goal scorer, the Frenchman would be an ideal replacement for Salah. In addition, he could fit alongside Diomande, as he is capable of playing on both wings, which would add valuable versatility to the squad. If he continues to reject a renewal with PSG, the Reds could make him a priority.

Not only Liverpool are pursuing his signing, but also Arsenal. According to David Ornstein, the Gunners are also keeping the Frenchman as a priority for the summer of 2026, as he is seen as a game-changer. With this in mind, Bradley Barcola could either push PSG for a lucrative renewal or simply force his departure from the club.