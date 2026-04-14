Liverpool vs PSG LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg

Liverpool face PSG in the second leg of the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals. Due to the emphatic victory by the French side in the first leg, the Reds are forced to adopt a highly offensive approach, moving away from a five-at-the-back system. In addition, coach Arne Slot will look to Mohamed Salah to lead the Reds’ comeback. However, coach Luis Enrique will not make things easy, as his side arrives in top form.

Far from relying on their two-goal advantage, Paris Saint-Germain come into the match determined to secure another victory, this time at Anfield. Coach Luis Enrique has acknowledged the difficulty of the game, so they are expected to rely on a high press and ball control to slow down Liverpool’s attacking progression. In addition, Désiré Doué remains in top form, serving as the French side’s main attacking threat.

Unlike the first leg, head coach Arne Slot will be forced to opt for a more aggressive attacking approach. Not only will they look to hurt PSG on the counterattack through Mohamed Salah, but they will also need to control the midfield with Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the presence of Jeremie Frimpong remains a key factor, as his physicality and attacking quality could create chances for Hugo Ekitike up front.

Both the Reds and PSG will engage in a battle that could define the outcome of the match: The midfield. In the first leg, the French side managed to neutralize the opposition’s attack with a brilliant performance from Vitinha and João Neves. As a result, Liverpool will look to restore control through Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in order to dominate the game and create more opportunities for Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike.