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Liverpool vs PSG LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool face PSG in the second leg of the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals. Due to the emphatic victory by the French side in the first leg, the Reds are forced to adopt a highly offensive approach, moving away from a five-at-the-back system. In addition, coach Arne Slot will look to Mohamed Salah to lead the Reds’ comeback. However, coach Luis Enrique will not make things easy, as his side arrives in top form.

Far from relying on their two-goal advantage, Paris Saint-Germain come into the match determined to secure another victory, this time at Anfield. Coach Luis Enrique has acknowledged the difficulty of the game, so they are expected to rely on a high press and ball control to slow down Liverpool’s attacking progression. In addition, Désiré Doué remains in top form, serving as the French side’s main attacking threat.

Unlike the first leg, head coach Arne Slot will be forced to opt for a more aggressive attacking approach. Not only will they look to hurt PSG on the counterattack through Mohamed Salah, but they will also need to control the midfield with Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the presence of Jeremie Frimpong remains a key factor, as his physicality and attacking quality could create chances for Hugo Ekitike up front.

Both the Reds and PSG will engage in a battle that could define the outcome of the match: The midfield. In the first leg, the French side managed to neutralize the opposition’s attack with a brilliant performance from Vitinha and João Neves. As a result, Liverpool will look to restore control through Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in order to dominate the game and create more opportunities for Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike.

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Arne Slot's future at Liverpool hangs in the balance amid a disappointing season

Unlike the previous season, Liverpool are experiencing a disappointing campaign. Following numerous defeats and draws, they are no longer competing for the Premier League title but are instead fighting to secure a place in the 2026 UEFA Champions League. As a result, Arne Slot’s future does not appear to be fully secure, and his continuity is reportedly uncertain.

According to several English media outlets, the Reds are not entirely convinced about keeping Arne Slot as head coach for next season. Not only has he struggled to deliver consistent results, but he has also failed to establish a clear playing style. Because of this, the Dutchman could be dismissed at the end of the season if they do not manage to beat PSG today in the UEFA Champions League, especially after last season, when they were eliminated in the round of 16.

PSG also announce their starting lineup

After dominating Liverpool in the first leg, PSG have decided to keep the same lineup to face them again at Anfield. Coach Luis Enrique decides to set an offensive set up, looking for another victory to secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, for a second consecutive year. 

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Liverpool announce their starting lineup

Although they need a comeback, Arne Slot has decided to bench Mohamed Salah again, showing that he does not count on him. With this, Liverpool bet for a two striker lineup with Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak leading. Nonetheless, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz are also set to play a key role. 

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Liverpool vs PSG game is set to start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg clash live on Paramount + here.

Liverpool face PSG in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Liverpool and PSG in the second leg of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals at Anfield stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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