Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Luis Enrique hints at his future as PSG reportedly make key move to secure him amid Manchester United links

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Luis Enrique, Head coach of PSG acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique, Head coach of PSG acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain coming off multiple disappointments, Luis Enrique’s arrival proved completely transformative. Not only did they win their first UEFA Champions League, but they also claimed the coveted sextuple, marking a historic milestone for the club. Given his impact, the Spaniard drew interest from Manchester United as a potential leader for their project. However, the French side have reportedly already taken a step forward to ensure his continuity.

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have already begun contract talks with Luis Enrique as they look to extend his current deal, which runs through 2027. However, the French club are in no rush, believing there is ample time to finalize the negotiations before the summer of 2026. With this move, the Spanish coach is being positioned as a cornerstone of the club’s sporting project, much like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

With his future at the French club secure, Manchester United must explore other options, as Luis Enrique has expressed his satisfaction at PSG. While his arrival sparked debate among fans, the Spaniard has successfully given the team a distinct identity. Furthermore, he has bolstered the squad’s commitment to nurturing young talent, which has proven beneficial with players like Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Desire Doue making significant impacts.

Luis Enrique has discovered his ideal sporting project at Paris Saint-Germain. Contrary to being a coach with minimal influence on team decisions, the Spaniard’s input is vital in shaping the team’s future. He even played a direct role in the signing of Dro Fernandez from Barcelona Athletic, who arrives as a promising young talent. Moreover, he made the decisive call to release Marco Verratti and Neymar Jr. to mold his vision for the team’s project.

PSG star Luis Enrique in the Champions League

Luis Enrique, head coach of PSG excitedly reacts after the UEFA Champions League Final.

Report: PSG eyes Bayern Munich star to bolster Luis Enrique’s squad

While Paris Saint-Germain remain among the top teams this season, they’ve been suffering defensively. Although William Pacho and Marquinhos shine as regular starters, the absence of either leaves the back line exposed, as neither Lucas Beraldo nor Ilya Zabarnyi have managed to take the necessary step forward. As a result, coach Luis Enrique is targeting a Bayern Munich star as a marquee reinforcement.

Advertisement
Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

see also

Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

Despite Bayern Munich keeping a close eye on renewing Dayot Upamecano’s contract, the Frenchman has yet to accept the offer, leaving all options on the table, reports Florian Plettenberg. Because of this, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to secure the 27-year-old defender’s arrival on a free transfer, aiming for him to become the leader of the back line alongside Marquinhos.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

Although the Red Devils are already losing Casemiro ahead of the 2026-27 season, he would not be the only player leaving the team. Manchester United have reportedly decided to transfer another midfielder after he failed to make an impact.

Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

Despite being the team's best player, Bruno Fernandes' future has been up in the air throughout the season. In response, Manchester United reportedly met with him to discuss his future. Now, the 31-year-old has allegedly set a condition for staying with the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

Although Manchester United are still competing for UEFA Champions League spots, they are also focusing on finding reinforcements for next season. However, Bruno Fernandes may not be getting a star reinforcement, as Liverpool are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with him.

Paul Pogba reportedly faces major career setback after injury-hit AS Monaco return

Paul Pogba reportedly faces major career setback after injury-hit AS Monaco return

Still struggling to regain his top form due to injuries, Paul Pogba is reportedly facing another major career setback in his return to professional soccer with AS Monaco.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo