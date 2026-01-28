Luis Enrique hints at his future as PSG reportedly make key move to secure him amid Manchester United links

Despite Paris Saint-Germain coming off multiple disappointments, Luis Enrique’s arrival proved completely transformative. Not only did they win their first UEFA Champions League, but they also claimed the coveted sextuple, marking a historic milestone for the club. Given his impact, the Spaniard drew interest from Manchester United as a potential leader for their project. However, the French side have reportedly already taken a step forward to ensure his continuity.

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have already begun contract talks with Luis Enrique as they look to extend his current deal, which runs through 2027. However, the French club are in no rush, believing there is ample time to finalize the negotiations before the summer of 2026. With this move, the Spanish coach is being positioned as a cornerstone of the club’s sporting project, much like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

With his future at the French club secure, Manchester United must explore other options, as Luis Enrique has expressed his satisfaction at PSG. While his arrival sparked debate among fans, the Spaniard has successfully given the team a distinct identity. Furthermore, he has bolstered the squad’s commitment to nurturing young talent, which has proven beneficial with players like Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Desire Doue making significant impacts.

Luis Enrique has discovered his ideal sporting project at Paris Saint-Germain. Contrary to being a coach with minimal influence on team decisions, the Spaniard’s input is vital in shaping the team’s future. He even played a direct role in the signing of Dro Fernandez from Barcelona Athletic, who arrives as a promising young talent. Moreover, he made the decisive call to release Marco Verratti and Neymar Jr. to mold his vision for the team’s project.

While Paris Saint-Germain remain among the top teams this season, they’ve been suffering defensively. Although William Pacho and Marquinhos shine as regular starters, the absence of either leaves the back line exposed, as neither Lucas Beraldo nor Ilya Zabarnyi have managed to take the necessary step forward. As a result, coach Luis Enrique is targeting a Bayern Munich star as a marquee reinforcement.

Despite Bayern Munich keeping a close eye on renewing Dayot Upamecano’s contract, the Frenchman has yet to accept the offer, leaving all options on the table, reports Florian Plettenberg. Because of this, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to secure the 27-year-old defender’s arrival on a free transfer, aiming for him to become the leader of the back line alongside Marquinhos.