The Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla organization, is still holding Luid DIaz’s father. Authorities prevented Diaz from traveling back to Colombia. Yet, the Colombian national team is going to call up Luis Diaz for November’s World Cup qualifiers.

The ELN abducted Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel, over a week and a half ago. The group also took his mother, Cilenis Marulanda. Marulanda earned release on the same day. Extensive efforts have been ongoing to secure the safe return of Luis Manuel.

The Liverpool player made an impassioned appeal to his father’s kidnappers just last weekend. He took off his jersey to show a tee that said, “Freedom for Dad,” in Spanish.

Fortunately, the English FA decided not to sanction the 26-year-old because of the nature of the message he sent after scoring the game-tying goal in the 92nd minute against Luton on Sunday.

Will Luis Diaz play against Brazil and Paraguay?

Despite all the unfortunate drama, Colombian writer Diego Rueda reports that Diaz would be included in Nestor Lorenzo’s team for the next international matches. The two contests are World Cup Qualifiers matches.

The first of them is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 against Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia. A trip to Paraguay is four days later.

With just four games played, the Tricolour are presently ranked fifth in their World Cup 2026 qualification group. Following three consecutive draws—against Ecuador, Uruguay, and Chile—they will be searching for their second Group Stage victory.

With a perfect record so far, reigning World Cup champion Argentina leads CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Colombians demand Romario-esque deed

Because of the ongoing abduction situation, it was previously established that the 26-year-old player could not return to his own country. To secure Diaz Sr.’s release, several Colombians, notably their ambassador to the UK, Roy Barreras, have urged for a boycott of the international matches.

Luis Diaz is a national hero in Colombia. Most in the South American country know him as ‘Lucho’. The campaign to secure his father’s release was inspired by the success of Brazilian star Romario. He used a World Cup boycott to expedite the release of his father in 1994.

Back then, Romario called a press conference to announce that he would not travel to the World Cup that year. Two days later, the captors released his father. Meanwhile, Colombian news site RCN reported a major step forward in discussions.

According to reports, the guerrilla group holding Luis Manuel authorized the United Nations and the Catholic church to negotiate for his release. The ELN added that this will take place in La Guajira. This is close to the border between Colombia and Venezuela, later on Wednesday.

The ELN made contact with groups such as the UN and the church on Wednesday. It established the conditions for Luis Manuel’s release. They say it was an accident. Still, it wants the Colombian military out of the picture before it will release him.

ELN pledged to release the victim late last week. Yet, nothing has changed in Luis Manuel’s circumstances. This is a major step. Captors abducted the Liverpool player’s dad 12 days ago.

