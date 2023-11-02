Carlo Ancelotti will reportedly quit his position as manager of Real Madrid after the current season to lead the Brazilian national team.

The experienced Italian manager has been with Real Madrid since he departed from Everton in 2021. During his second tenure, he has led the team to various successes, including a UEFA Champions League title, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, Club World Cup, and UEFA Supercup.

Despite his achievements, there are doubts about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and there have been few indications that he will extend his stay for another season. The Italian manager has since expressed a desire to remain with the club for as long as possible and said that he is content in his current role.

Ancelotti lined up as new Brazil manager in 2024

However, a lot of people think this will be his final season at the club. His contract is up at the end of the year. Also, there has been no discussion of renewing it amid strong interest from Brazil. The Brazilian Football Association unexpectedly started to seriously examine the 64-year-old for the position of national team manager.

Brazil Federation President Ednaldo Rodrigues publicly said that Ancelotti would take over as coach of the national team. It will happen at some point in 2024. After losing to Croatia in the World Cup Quarter-Finals last year in Qatar, Tite resigned as the Seleção boss.

Brazil wants a secured coach in place before the Copa America in June 2024. For now, Fernando Diniz of Fluminense has been in charge of the national team. He is doing that in addition to his club responsibilities.

Romario does not agree with possible plan

Ancelotti will not be at a loss for employment opportunities. The Italian is one of the world’s most decorated managers. However, the 1994 World Cup-winning hero for Brazil, Romario, did not waste any time voicing his view. He does not think Ancelotti should take the helm of the side.

The Brazilian icon spoke in defense of the current Brazil coach, Diniz. In doing so, he took an astonishing swipe against Carlo Ancelotti, according to Globo Esporte’s Panorama Esportivo.

“Actually, here’s the thing, first I want to congratulate Ednaldo [Rodrigues], who is president of the CBF [Brazilian FA], he chose Diniz well. He’s the best coach we’ve got,’ Romario told Brazilian outlet O Globo.

“He [Diniz] doesn’t have time to do with the national team what he does at club level, which is his forte, training, getting these players together, he does what he can. He’s drawn and lost the last two games, nobody always wins.

“But I can say that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, the Brazilian national team is in great hands with Diniz. F*** Ancelotti. I want him [Diniz] until the end.”

It is clear that the former striker’s support of Diniz, who will lead the Canarinha until 2024, is more than just a passing comment. There are few voices in Brazilian soccer as influential as Romario’s. His remarks have significance to the legions of admirers who value his legacy so highly.

PHOTOS: IMAGO