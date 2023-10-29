Tragic and deeply concerning news has emerged from Colombian media over the weekend.

The parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz were reportedly kidnapped in Colombia when they were intercepted by gunmen on motorcycles.

The pair were abducted as they were driving towards their residence, with the gunmen stopping them and then taking them away in their vehicle, according to authorities.

While Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued, his father remains missing, as confirmed by Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro. “In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father,” he said on social media.

General William Salamanca, the head of the nation’s police force, announced that he was using every agent to locate Diaz’s father. The police have also announced that they are offering a substantial reward for any information that could lead to the captors and the safe release of Luis Manuel Diaz.

In the words of Police General William Rene Salamanca, “On the instructions of the Minister of Defense, a reward of up to 200 million pesos will be given to anyone who gives us information that allows us to find the whereabouts of Mr. Luis Diaz.”

There are concerns that the kidnappers may be attempting to transport him out of the country and into Venezuela, El Tiempo have suggested. In addition, authorities have discovered the motorcycle on which the winger’s father was taken away.

What did Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp say?

Luis Diaz would have been a likely starter for Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. However, due to the distressing situation involving his father, was understandably omitted from Jurgen Klopp‘s matchday squad when it was announced.

The experienced German manager provided an explanation before the match, stating, “We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz. It’s a worrying situation for all of us, and it was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before. It’s a new experience I never needed.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the club read, “Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.”

What did Diego Jota say after honoring Luis Diaz?

Diogo Jota was selected in the starting lineup in place of the Colombian and proceeded to score the opening goal of the match. Following the 3-0 home win, the Portuguese star shared his thoughts on the situation.

“Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home. It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you. He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.

“It’s unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. We can just support him and show him we’re with him”, he told BBC Sport.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo