World Soccer Talk writer Jonny Coffey takes a closer look at the first five Premier League matches for Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

The 2023/24 Premier League season delivered one of the more memorable title races in recent memory, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and, until the later stages, Liverpool battling for the top spot.

Pep Guardiola’s side emerged victorious with 91 points while Mikel Arteta’s runners-up reached 89, which reveals quite how exacting the competition has become.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season during his side’s pre-season tour of the United States of America, Arteta quipped that Arsenal will be aiming for 114 points – a perfect 38 wins from 38 games – as they seek to overcome the City juggernaut after consecutive seasons falling short finally.

Though said jokingly, there is an underlying truth to Arteta’s comments. For those chasing the title, there is little room for error once the season kicks off on August 16.

With the top teams hoping to make a strong start, World Soccer Talk analyses the first five fixtures that last season’s title contenders will encounter as they fight to reach the Premier League summit.

Manchester City

The dominance of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City continued last season as they made history by becoming the first Premier League side to win four titles in a row.

As they bid to extend that record to five titles in a row, they face early encounters with two of their toughest opponents from last season.

Gameweek 1: vs Chelsea (A), Sunday, August 18 (NBC)

In the must-watch fixture of the Premier League’s opening weekend, City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A 4-4 thriller played out when these two sides met in west London last season as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer struck an ice-cold penalty to level the scores against his former club deep into stoppage time.

They split the points at the Etihad too after Raheem Sterling’s opener was cancelled out by a late Rodri strike.

A late-season flourish helped Chelsea finish sixth under Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine manager has since been replaced by Enzo Maresca, who orchestrated Leicester City’s return to the Premier League.

It has been a torrid pre-season for the new manager as Chelsea slumped to a 2-2 draw against Wrexham AFC, who play two divisions below them, and a 4-1 defeat against Scottish Premier League holders Celtic.

After these disappointing results, alongside a more encouraging 3-0 win over Club América, Chelsea’s last pre-season opponent on the US tour was Manchester City, who beat Chelsea 4-2.

Gameweek 2: vs Ipswich Town (H), Saturday, August 24 (Peacock)

Consecutive promotions under Kieran McKenna have taken Ipswich Town to the Premier League, but the competition is hardly offering them a warm welcome.

The Tractor Boys travel to the Etihad during Gameweek 2 to face the reigning champions. City were unbeaten at home in the Premier League last season, handing losses to all of last season’s Premier League newcomers – Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United – on their way to relegation.

They are strong favorites to win this one.

Gameweek 3: vs West Ham United (A), Saturday, August 31 (TV TBD)

City defeated West Ham United 3-1 home and away last campaign, with their triumph at The Etihad sealing the league title.

The Irons approach the season with a new manager in Julen Lopetegui and enough quality to cause City some problems, as shown by Mohammed Kudus’ stunning overhead kick in that decisive game.

City will be favorites at the London Stadium, but Lopetegui will be hoping to make an emphatic statement with his new side.

Gameweek 4: vs Brentford (H), Saturday, September 14 (TV TBD)

West London club Brentford know a thing or two about causing City problems, winning both their Premier League fixtures against the Manchester club during their treble-winning 2022/23 season.

Though they fell to two defeats against City in 2023/24, Thomas Frank’s side were a nonetheless tough opponent.

Brentford took the lead in the home fixture before a Phil Foden hat-trick turned the game in City’s favor.

At the Etihad, The Bees successfully stalled City’s attack until an error from defender Kristoffer Ajer allowed Erling Haaland to score the game’s only goal.

Retaining Frank as manager and bolstered by the return of players including Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey from injury, Brentford are ready to make life difficult for City as they return to the Etihad this campaign.

Gameweek 5: vs Arsenal (H), Sunday, September 22 (TV TBD)

Fans only have to wait until gameweek five for a showdown between the winners and runners-up of the previous two Premier League campaigns.

Arsenal defeated City 1-0 at home last season before drawing 0-0 at the Etihad later on in two fixtures that lacked the jaw-dropping drama many spectators were anticipating. Upon winning the title, City midfielder Rodri criticized Arsenal for their defensive approach to the fixture.

“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw,’” the Spaniard said.

“And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality.”

Will Arteta continue with this cautious approach? Or will The Gunners opt for a more attacking approach?

The answers to these questions could prove crucial in determining who emerges victorious on September 22 and, ultimately, who claims the Premier League crown.

Arsenal

As they seek their first Premier League title in over twenty years, Arsenal faces the toughest start to the season out of last season’s title contenders, traveling to face Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City within the first five gameweeks.

Gameweek 1: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Saturday, August 17 (USA)

The Gunners kickstart their campaign in front of a home crowd, facing Wolves on August 17.

Their 2-1 win over Gary O’Neil’s side at The Emirates last season showcased some of their most fluid attacking football, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard applying the finishing touches to two brilliant team goals.

The Gunners were victorious on the road too, triumphing 2-0 with the pressure mounting in the title race.

They will be hoping to repeat those victories this season, but should not underestimate Gary O’Neil’s side, who were one of three teams to defeat Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

Gameweek 2: vs Aston Villa (A), Saturday, August 24 (NBC)

Arsenal will have a point to prove when they travel to Villa Park in Gameweek 2. With former Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the dugout, Aston Villa completed a Premier League double over The Gunners on the way to a fourth-placed finish.

The first meeting, a 1-0 triumph at Villa Park in December, ended Arsenal’s six-game winning streak while propelling the home side into second place.

The latter, a 2-0 win at The Emirates in April, dealt a killer blow to Arsenal’s title hopes.

Villa has moved decisively in the early stages of this transfer window too, adding Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, and Amadou Onana, as well as some promising young talents to their ranks, so Arteta’s side will have to be on top form if they are to take three points from this grudge match.

Gameweek 3: vs Brighton and Hove Albion (H), Saturday, August 31 (TV TBD)

After the departure of manager Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton will travel to The Emirates under the tutelage of the newly appointed Fabian Hürzeler.

At 31 years old, Hürzeler is the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history and he is not short of ambition.

Announcing his intention to “achieve big things and challenge the establishment” during his unveiling, this fixture will provide the opportunity to do just that.

Brighton were beaten convincingly home and away by The Gunners last year, and Arteta’s side can take confidence from those compelling displays.

But with a bright young manager at the helm, can Brighton cause an upset?

Gameweek 4: vs Tottenham Hotspur (A), Sunday, September 15 (TV TBD)

Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham and likely title rivals Manchester City in the space of seven days in September in what could prove a make-or-break week for Arteta’s side.

As well as six crucial points, momentum could be gained or lost from these headline fixtures.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Ange Postecoglou’s side at The Emirates last September but defeated Spurs on their home turf in April.

Gameweek 5: vs Manchester City (A), Sunday, September 22 (TV TBD)

Arteta earned his first Premier League win over Manchester City last campaign and he will be hoping to add to that tally on September 22.

Though criticized for his cautious approach in their two meetings with the Sky Blues, Arteta has shown his continuing determination to improve Arsenal’s defensive foundations with the recent addition of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Solidity will be the basis of Arsenal’s game plan, but they will be eager to strike an early blow to City’s title hopes.

Liverpool

Before a late-season slump, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was the third horse in a title race that seemed too close to call.

The German manager would not get his fairytale ending at Anfield, though, finishing nine points behind eventual champions City as he handed the reins to Arne Slot after nine years with The Reds.

Arriving from Eredivisie runners-up Feyenoord, Slot has been gifted a relatively easy start to Premier League life.

Gameweek 1: vs Ipswich Town (A), Saturday, August 17 (USA)

Facing Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two fixtures is sure to awaken McKenna’s Ipswich to some of the more punishing realities of the Premier League.

Slot’s Liverpool will need teething time, especially since several key players are yet to join Liverpool’s pre-season after competing in the European Championships and the Copa America, but the odds are stacked in their favor in this opening game.

The Dutch manager’s approach centers around controlling possession whereas Klopp favored a more direct style built around an aggressive press.

Though they will need some time to adapt, the players seem ready to embrace the change of pace.

“As a style of play, it suits me,” midfielder Curtis Jones recently said. “It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, and he’s big on the finer details.”

Gameweek 2: vs Brentford (H), Sunday, August 25 (Peacock)

Like Ipswich, Brentford must also do battle with both Liverpool and Manchester City during their opening five fixtures.

It was plain sailing for The Reds when they faced Thomas Frank’s side last season, registering a 3-0 win at home and a 4-1 win on the road after some calamitous Brentford defending.

The Bees will be reinforced after the return of some of their injured players and may be tempted to retain Ivan Toney after new striker Igor Thiago sustained a meniscus injury ruling him out until late 2024.

Anfield is certain to bring the noise for Slot’s home opener, but Brentford are a tricky opponent when at their best and might just spoil the party.

Gameweek 3: vs Manchester United (A), Sunday, September 1 (TV TBD)

Another chapter was added to a long and fierce rivalry as Manchester United interrupted Liverpool’s title charge and FA Cup run last season.

The Red Devils, eventual FA Cup champions, eliminated Liverpool in a 4-3 quarter-final thriller at Old Trafford.

Less than a month later, Liverpool had another unhappy afternoon in Manchester, drawing 2-2 to United as their title aspirations took a major hit.

After much speculation around his future, Erik ten Hag remains in charge for a third season at United and will be hoping to improve on a rocky 2023/24 campaign.

His coaching staff has been upgraded over the summer, with the arrival of Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as Assistants, and young talents Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have been signed, though Yoro is now expected to miss three months with a foot injury suffered in pre-season.

A win at United’s stomping ground is the biggest statement Slot can make across his first five fixtures, but with a rivalry such as this, those victories are rarely straightforward.

Gameweek 4: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday, September 14 (TV TBD)

Consecutive games at Anfield round out Liverpool’s opening five fixtures, beginning with last season’s 17th-placed side Nottingham Forest.

Forest survived despite a four-point deduction for breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), finishing six points clear of the relegation zone.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side combines strong defensive foundations with the attacking talents of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Liverpool can expect to dominate possession, but they must be wary of the pace and panache that Forest possesses on the counter.

Gameweek 5: Bournemouth (H), Saturday, September 21 (TV TBD)

Bournemouth finished 12th under new manager Andoni Iraola last season, catching the eye with their high-pressing style.

Marksman Dominic Solanke ended the season with 19 Premier League goals, placing him joint fourth in the Golden Boot race.

If Bournemouth can retain Solanke then they can realistically hope to improve on the club-record 48 points they tallied last season.

For Slot and Liverpool, it’s another chance to mark Anfield out as the oft-cited footballing fortress, but Bournemouth will provide a tough test for an evolving side.

Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool fixtures

