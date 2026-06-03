Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Mauricio Pochettino may leave USMNT as AC Milan reportedly agree to €5M deal with Argentine coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States looks on.
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesHead coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States looks on.

Following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan are targeting a complete rebuild of their sporting project, with Zlatan Ibrahimović playing a key role. However, they have yet to decide on the manager who will lead the reconstruction, with several names under consideration. As a result, the Rossoneri have reportedly reached an agreement on a €5 million contract with Mauricio Pochettino after leaving the USMNT, but his arrival depends on one key factor.

According to Luca Bianchin and Andrea Ramazzotti, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are considering the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. Despite this, they have already reached a pre-agreement with him worth €5 million per season. Having his contract with USMNT ending in July of 2026, he could arrive as free agent. However, his arrival is not confirmed as it has not been decided whether Ramon Planes or Ralf Rangnick will become the club’s sporting director.

In case Planes is ultimately chosen as sporting director, Pochettino would have an almost guaranteed path to AC Milan, marking his return to the European elite. However, the Argentine manager would have to wait until after the 2026 World Cup, as he must fulfill his contract with the United States men’s national soccer team. With this in mind, Mauricio could lead the reconstruction of the squad alongside Ramon Planes and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Oliver Glasner is the Rossoneri’s top priority to lead the club’s new sporting project. Whether alongside Ralf Rangnick or Ramon Planes, the Austrian coach is supposedly considered a perfect fit, as his spell at Crystal Palace was historic, winning trophies and building a strong project. However, Bayer 04 Leverkusen are also pursuing his appointment, which is why AC Milan view Mauricio Pochettino as a reliable alternative for the 2026–27 season.

Head coach of United States Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Christian Pulisic (R).

Head coach of United States Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Christian Pulisic (R).

Pochettino’s AC Milan potential arrival may boost Christian Pulisic

After a strong start to the 2025–26 season, Christian Pulisic suffered a disappointing drop in form at AC Milan. Leaving the team without much of its goalscoring threat, he has become one of the most criticized figures among the supporters. Despite this, the USMNT star appears determined to stay, with the backing of the club’s front office. In addition, Mauricio Pochettino’s potential arrival could significantly elevate his performances with the Rossoneri.

Advertisement
Rafael Leão reveals desire to leave AC Milan in summer 2026: Where could the Portuguese star play next?

see also

Rafael Leão reveals desire to leave AC Milan in summer 2026: Where could the Portuguese star play next?

Unlike Allegri, Pochettino favors a lineup with two wingers on each flank. With Rafael Leão’s departure all but certain, Christian Pulisic could play as a left winger, a position where he shines for the USMNT. Given creative freedom, he could return to his best form, showcasing his speed and tactical intelligence. Furthermore, the 2026 World Cup could be key to regaining his confidence and making his impact with Mauricio at the Rossoneri even greater.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic hit with harsh market value reality check just days before home World Cup begins after 2026 goal drought with Milan

Christian Pulisic hit with harsh market value reality check just days before home World Cup begins after 2026 goal drought with Milan

The United States captain is preparing to lead his national team on home soil, but he does so after a difficult few months at Milan that have resulted in a significant decline in his market value and sparked fresh debate about his form.

‘All people seem to care about is goals’: Christian Pulisic reacts boldly to recent criticism after finally finding the net again ahead of 2026 World Cup kickoff

‘All people seem to care about is goals’: Christian Pulisic reacts boldly to recent criticism after finally finding the net again ahead of 2026 World Cup kickoff

After months of questions about his form and a lengthy scoring drought that followed him through both club and international soccer, the American star finally responded to the pitch.

Video: Christian Pulisic breaks 21-game goalscoring drought to extend USMNT’s lead over Senegal

Video: Christian Pulisic breaks 21-game goalscoring drought to extend USMNT’s lead over Senegal

Finding the back of the net against Senegal, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has put to an end his goalscoring drought of 21 games.

Christian Pulisic in starting XI: Confirmed lineups for USMNT vs Senegal friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic in starting XI: Confirmed lineups for USMNT vs Senegal friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

The USMNT will be preparing to the 2026 World Cup by hosting the game against Senegal, with star Christian Pulisic performing from the start.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo