Mauricio Pochettino may leave USMNT as AC Milan reportedly agree to €5M deal with Argentine coach

Following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan are targeting a complete rebuild of their sporting project, with Zlatan Ibrahimović playing a key role. However, they have yet to decide on the manager who will lead the reconstruction, with several names under consideration. As a result, the Rossoneri have reportedly reached an agreement on a €5 million contract with Mauricio Pochettino after leaving the USMNT, but his arrival depends on one key factor.

According to Luca Bianchin and Andrea Ramazzotti, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are considering the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. Despite this, they have already reached a pre-agreement with him worth €5 million per season. Having his contract with USMNT ending in July of 2026, he could arrive as free agent. However, his arrival is not confirmed as it has not been decided whether Ramon Planes or Ralf Rangnick will become the club’s sporting director.

In case Planes is ultimately chosen as sporting director, Pochettino would have an almost guaranteed path to AC Milan, marking his return to the European elite. However, the Argentine manager would have to wait until after the 2026 World Cup, as he must fulfill his contract with the United States men’s national soccer team. With this in mind, Mauricio could lead the reconstruction of the squad alongside Ramon Planes and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Oliver Glasner is the Rossoneri’s top priority to lead the club’s new sporting project. Whether alongside Ralf Rangnick or Ramon Planes, the Austrian coach is supposedly considered a perfect fit, as his spell at Crystal Palace was historic, winning trophies and building a strong project. However, Bayer 04 Leverkusen are also pursuing his appointment, which is why AC Milan view Mauricio Pochettino as a reliable alternative for the 2026–27 season.

Head coach of United States Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Christian Pulisic (R).

Pochettino’s AC Milan potential arrival may boost Christian Pulisic

After a strong start to the 2025–26 season, Christian Pulisic suffered a disappointing drop in form at AC Milan. Leaving the team without much of its goalscoring threat, he has become one of the most criticized figures among the supporters. Despite this, the USMNT star appears determined to stay, with the backing of the club’s front office. In addition, Mauricio Pochettino’s potential arrival could significantly elevate his performances with the Rossoneri.

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Unlike Allegri, Pochettino favors a lineup with two wingers on each flank. With Rafael Leão’s departure all but certain, Christian Pulisic could play as a left winger, a position where he shines for the USMNT. Given creative freedom, he could return to his best form, showcasing his speed and tactical intelligence. Furthermore, the 2026 World Cup could be key to regaining his confidence and making his impact with Mauricio at the Rossoneri even greater.