The next head coach for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) could come from the German Bundesliga.

Pellegrino Matarazzo, the current manager of Hoffenheim, has reportedly been offered the position by US Soccer, as per German news outlets Kicker and Bild.

This news comes amid a turbulent period for the USMNT; they are seeking a fresh start following a disappointing performance at the 2024 Copa America.

Born in Wayne, New Jersey, to Italian immigrants, Matarazzo has a unique background that blends American roots with extensive European experience.

He attended Columbia University, graduating with a degree in applied mathematics. Then, he embarked on a professional soccer career in Germany in 2000.

His playing career spanned various low-level professional teams, with the highest level being Germany’s third division.

Matarazzo’s transition from player to coach began at Nurnberg, where he was both a player and an assistant coach for the reserve team.

His coaching career gained significant traction when he became roommates with Julian Nagelsmann, in 2015. Matarazzo later joined Nagelsmann’s staff at Hoffenheim, starting as a youth coach and eventually becoming his assistant.

Coaching career and style

Matarazzo’s managerial career took off when Stuttgart hired him in December 2019. He led them to promotion from the second division to the Bundesliga, where they finished ninth in their first season back. Despite a challenging second season, where Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation,

Matarazzo’s tenure was marked by his ability to develop young talent and implement a high-pressing, counter-attacking style of play. After leaving Die Roten, Matarazzo returned to Hoffenheim as head coach in February 2023. Under his leadership, Hoffenheim finished seventh in the Bundesliga; securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2024-25 season.

The 45-year-old’s preferred formation is a 3-5-2, and his coaching philosophy is heavily influenced by his time working with Nagelsmann. He emphasizes high pressing and counter-attacking but also values possession and tactical flexibility. His approach could be highly beneficial for the USMNT, who boast several talented players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Sergiño Dest.

What can Matarazzo bring to USMNT?

The possibility of Matarazzo taking over the USMNT comes at a critical time. The United States, Mexico, and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup, and the squad is getting ready to play in that tournament.

Expectations are high; the Yanks need a coach who can harness their potential and elevate their performance on the world stage.

Matarazzo’s experience in European soccer, combined with his American background, makes him an intriguing candidate for the role.

However, transitioning from club to national team management presents its own set of challenges.

The manager’s will need to adapt his coaching style to the international arena, working with players from diverse leagues and backgrounds.

Integrating his tactical philosophies with the realities of American soccer will require careful planning and execution.

One potential hurdle in securing Matarazzo as the USMNT head coach is his current contract with Hoffenheim, which runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

U.S. Soccer may need to negotiate a buyout with Hoffenheim, particularly considering Matarazzo’s recent success with the club. Additionally, Hoffenheim’s recent parting with sporting director Alexander Rosen adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Nordphoto