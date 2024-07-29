The extended transfer saga of Riccardo Calafiori has finally come to an end as Arsenal confirmed the signing of the defender. Calafiori showed his talents as Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last season, the club’s best finish since the 1970/71 campaign. The league named Calafiori as its player of the month in May. That preceded a sensational spell at Euro 2024, where Calafiori started each of Italy’s group-stage games. He missed the round-of-16 clash against Switzerland due to yellow card accumulation. Italy fell without Calafiori at the back.

According to reports, Arsenal shelled out $50 million to bring Calafiori to the Premier League. As a result, the Gunners bolster arguably the best defensive line in the Premier League. In the 2023/24 campaign, Arsenal conceded just 29 goals. Much of that was a credit to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, the center-back duo that dominated under Mikel Arteta. However, there may be some concern for Calafiori, who played a more consistent role as a center-back under Thiago Motta at Bologna.

That is a welcome issue for Mikel Arteta, who looks to make another run toward a Premier League title this season. Calafiori can fill in as the center-back should Saliba or Gabriel pick up an injury. Yet, he can also play Calafiori out wide. During his development as a player, the Italian started as a wing-back. In the most recent campaign, that led to six appearances as a left-back.

Although fairly limited, that availability is crucial for Mikel Arteta. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney could be on the move. That leaves Jakub Kiwior as the available candidate to play left-back, should the aforementioned players depart. Calafiori would thus naturally fit in that slot, should Mikel Arteta require that of the defender.

Room to grow for Riccardo Calafiori at Arsenal

Looking at Calafiori’s ability, there is no doubt he is a good player. His performances with Bologna had him in contention to be one of the league’s players of the season. Then, at Euro 2024, his talent was clear both as a defender and transition player. He carried the ball forward from his backline to provide an assist on the game-tying goal against Croatia. His run forward earned plaudits from Italian media as the future of the Italian defense.

However, he is still just 22 years old. Calafiori has time to grow behind proven players like Gabriel and Saliba. Moreover, this makes the Arsenal defense even younger. What was already one of the youngest teams in England is one step younger. Saliba is just 23 while Gabriel is entering his prime at the age of 26 years old. Having increased options will make for more competition, which Mikel Arteta is a noted fan of within his team. He will be on a five-year contract with Arsenal to keep him at the club through the 2028/29 season, meaning Arsenal will have plenty of time to figure out its preferred defensive shape.

Calafiori will not play in the schedule of friendlies for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners still have yet to play Liverpool in the United States on July 31. For now, Calafiori will stay in England as he acclimates himself to London.

PHOTOS: IMAGO