Arne Slot’s Liverpool has suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their highly anticipated Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in training.

The injury to Tsimikas comes at a critical moment for Liverpool, who are top of both the Premier League and their Champions League group. They face a challenging double-header, hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League before a massive Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported the injury via Twitter: “Kostas Tsimikas facing short spell on sidelines for Liverpool after injuring ankle in training.” Manager Arne Slot will address the media later today to provide a further update on Tsimikas‘s injury and any other potential fitness concerns.

Liverpool has already been dealing with several injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa have all been sidelined in recent weeks. However, Harvey Elliott’s return to the bench after a three-month absence from a broken foot offers a small boost to the squad’s overall fitness levels. The extent of Tsimikas’s injury remains uncertain, but his absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s preparations.

Tsimikas’s role and potential impact on the game

Tsimikas has served primarily as a backup to Andy Robertson at left-back since joining Liverpool from Olympiakos in 2020. He has made six Premier League appearances this season, two of which were starts. With the busy fixture schedule, he has recently seen increased game time.

His injury now leaves the manager with limited options, and Andy Robertson will be under considerable pressure to perform at his highest level. The injury will force the manager to consider his tactical approach.

Despite the injury setbacks, Liverpool has enjoyed a strong start to the season. Under manager Arne Slot, they have four wins from four in the Champions League and have only suffered one defeat in all competitions, a shock 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest back in September. Maintaining their form throughout this period of injury uncertainty will be a significant test of the squad’s resilience.