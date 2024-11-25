Liverpool‘s hard-fought victory over Southampton on Sunday, fueled by a brace from Mohamed Salah, was overshadowed by the Egyptian star’s revelation that he’s yet to receive a contract extension offer from the club. This fuels speculation about his future, particularly given the growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

According to GiveMeSport Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal is the most likely destination for Salah should he depart Liverpool.

This claim aligns with current betting odds, which heavily favor a move to Saudi Arabia. Al Hilal’s interest isn’t surprising, given Liverpool’s rejection of a £150 million offer from fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad last year.

Jacobs emphasizes that Saudi clubs are determined to sign Salah, particularly if he becomes a free agent. He highlights the potential for a significant signing-on fee and the role of Michael Emenalo, Al Hilal’s sporting director and a known associate of Salah, in leading the pursuit.

While Liverpool insists contact has been made with Salah’s representatives, the player himself claims otherwise, expressing his disappointment and uncertainty.

Salah’s disappointment and uncertain future

Following Sunday’s match, Salah stated, “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.” He acknowledged his long tenure with Liverpool and his love for the club, but emphasized the situation is “not in my hands.”

His words underscore the uncertain nature of his future and highlight the apparent breakdown in contract negotiations.

The situation places Liverpool in a precarious position. Losing Salah would be a significant blow, but allowing him to leave on a free transfer would be even more damaging. The club needs to resolve this contract stalemate quickly to avoid a potentially disastrous outcome.

The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Salah remains a Red or embarks on a lucrative new chapter in his career in Saudi Arabia.