Serie A
Comentarios

Conceicao’s risky move ahead of Champions League return leg: Not just Christian Pulisic – Milan bench Leao and Felix in Serie A

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao is making bold decisions ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona at San Siro. After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Champions League, the Portuguese tactician is set to rotate heavily, particularly in attack.

The biggest surprise? Not only will Christian Pulisic be left out of the starting lineup, but Rafael Leao and Joao Felix are also expected to begin the game on the bench. Conceicao’s gamble is a calculated one, with Milan’s crucial return leg against Feyenoord looming on Tuesday.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm that Pulisic will not start due to minor fitness concerns. While not seriously injured, the American is dealing with bruising and fatigue, prompting the Portuguese manager to opt for caution and rest him ahead of the Champions League showdown.

Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, echoes these reports, emphasizing that the American is not at 100% and would be better suited to a substitute role tonight. However, the 26-year-old is still expected to be available from the bench if needed.

Sky Italia further confirms that his absence will see Samuel Chukwueze step into the starting lineup on the right wing. The Nigerian forward, who has struggled for consistent game time this season, now has a prime opportunity to impress.

Conceicao’s tactical revolution: Leao and Felix also dropped

Perhaps even more surprising than Pulisic’s omission is the decision to bench Rafael Leao and Joao Felix. Leao, widely considered Milan’s most explosive attacking talent, is reportedly not in peak physical condition, and Conceicao is unwilling to take any risks ahead of Tuesday’s European decider. Instead, recent training sessions suggest that January signing, Riccardo Sottil will start on the left wing in his place.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix is also expected to drop to the bench, with the boss exploring alternative midfield setups. Tijjani Reijnders is tipped to take over in the central attacking role, while Yunus Musah could be positioned just behind the striker, offering more defensive stability.

This reshuffle signals a clear change in Milan’s attacking approach following their struggles in Rotterdam. Against Feyenoord, the Rossoneri lacked creativity and efficiency in front of goal, with their attacking stars failing to make an impact. Now, Conceicao is demanding a response.

Milan’s probable starting XI vs Hellas Verona

Conceicao is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with only the attacking line undergoing major changes: Maignan; Walker, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Theo; Musah, Fofana; Chukwueze, Reijnders, Sottil; Gimenez.

