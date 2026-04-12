Liverpool star Andrew Robertson delivers honest take on his free-agent departure: ‘There was no contract on the table’

After failing to win the Premier League and delivering a poor performance in the Champions League, Liverpool are preparing for further changes to their squad. Not only will Mohamed Salah leave the team at the end of the season, but Andrew Robertson will as well. After making his decision known, he has been completely honest about his departure after several years, revealing that he never received a contract renewal offer.

“It means I don’t need to lie to everyone (about my future) so it’s a weight off my shoulders… It’s not like I’ve knocked back a contract or anything, there was no contract on the table. It was a conversation we all had. It was a conversation of ‘okay, this is what I want to do, I want to play and I believe I’ve still got the ability to play’. I think I have showed that this season,” Robertson said, as per The Athletic.

Unlike the previous seasons, Andrew Robertson has lost his starting spot at the Reds to Milos Kerkez. While he still has playing time under coach Arne Slot, the Scottish ranks as a backup role, as he does not shine offensively as in previous seasons. For that reason, the English team decided to let him leave as free agent, as he may still look for a starting role in the Premier League.

Instead, Liverpool could recall Konstantinos Tsimikas, who is on loan at AS Roma and is under contract until 2027, meaning he might have to sign a one-year extension. With this, Kerkez would remain as the undisputed starter, with the Greek player serving as a backup in case of injury. However, the Reds lose an undisputed leader in the locker room without the Scot, a group already weakened by the announced departure of Mohamed Salah.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool shows appreciation to the fans.

Liverpool may face a significant loss of locker-room leaders

Even though Arne Slot led Liverpool to a Premier League title in his debut season, they now face a difficult rebuild. In the current campaign, the head coach, along with the front office, opted for a new beginning, bringing in Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremy Frimpong, and Florian Wirtz. Now, the Reds are preparing for the departure of several dressing room leaders, which could complicate things.

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Both Robertson and Salah will officially leave the Reds at the end of the season. As the second and third captains, respectively, the coach loses two key figures in the dressing room. Alongside them, Alisson Becker’s future is uncertain, as he reportedly has an offer from Juventus and is considering a move, with his contract set to expire in 2027. With this, head coach Arne Slot would lose three of four captains.

In case they were to lose all three for the 2026–27 season, Liverpool could become destabilized, as they would lack veteran leaders in their squad. In addition, they are not coming off their best season, raising further doubts about their overall performance. In this context, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch may have to step up to lead the dressing room alongside Virgil van Dijk.