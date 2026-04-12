Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson delivers honest take on his free-agent departure: ‘There was no contract on the table’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesAndrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

After failing to win the Premier League and delivering a poor performance in the Champions League, Liverpool are preparing for further changes to their squad. Not only will Mohamed Salah leave the team at the end of the season, but Andrew Robertson will as well. After making his decision known, he has been completely honest about his departure after several years, revealing that he never received a contract renewal offer.

“It means I don’t need to lie to everyone (about my future) so it’s a weight off my shoulders… It’s not like I’ve knocked back a contract or anything, there was no contract on the table. It was a conversation we all had. It was a conversation of ‘okay, this is what I want to do, I want to play and I believe I’ve still got the ability to play’. I think I have showed that this season,” Robertson said, as per The Athletic.

Unlike the previous seasons, Andrew Robertson has lost his starting spot at the Reds to Milos Kerkez. While he still has playing time under coach Arne Slot, the Scottish ranks as a backup role, as he does not shine offensively as in previous seasons. For that reason, the English team decided to let him leave as free agent, as he may still look for a starting role in the Premier League.

Instead, Liverpool could recall Konstantinos Tsimikas, who is on loan at AS Roma and is under contract until 2027, meaning he might have to sign a one-year extension. With this, Kerkez would remain as the undisputed starter, with the Greek player serving as a backup in case of injury. However, the Reds lose an undisputed leader in the locker room without the Scot, a group already weakened by the announced departure of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool shows appreciation to the fans.

Liverpool may face a significant loss of locker-room leaders

Even though Arne Slot led Liverpool to a Premier League title in his debut season, they now face a difficult rebuild. In the current campaign, the head coach, along with the front office, opted for a new beginning, bringing in Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremy Frimpong, and Florian Wirtz. Now, the Reds are preparing for the departure of several dressing room leaders, which could complicate things.

Advertisement
PSG beat Liverpool in Champions League quarterfinals as Doue, Kvaratskhelia deliver attacking masterclass

see also

PSG beat Liverpool in Champions League quarterfinals as Doue, Kvaratskhelia deliver attacking masterclass

Both Robertson and Salah will officially leave the Reds at the end of the season. As the second and third captains, respectively, the coach loses two key figures in the dressing room. Alongside them, Alisson Becker’s future is uncertain, as he reportedly has an offer from Juventus and is considering a move, with his contract set to expire in 2027. With this, head coach Arne Slot would lose three of four captains.

In case they were to lose all three for the 2026–27 season, Liverpool could become destabilized, as they would lack veteran leaders in their squad. In addition, they are not coming off their best season, raising further doubts about their overall performance. In this context, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch may have to step up to lead the dressing room alongside Virgil van Dijk.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in a Matchday 32 clash during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

Chelsea confirm punishment for Enzo Fernandez ahead of Premier League clash with Manchester City

Chelsea confirm punishment for Enzo Fernandez ahead of Premier League clash with Manchester City

Before facing Manchester City in the Premier League, Chelsea’s decision regarding Enzo Fernandez has been revealed.

Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

Despite being two of the Premier League’s top performers, Argentina midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister are facing uncertainty regarding their futures.

Guardiola uncertain about his and Rodri’s futures amid Real Madrid rumors: ‘I know his intentions’

Guardiola uncertain about his and Rodri’s futures amid Real Madrid rumors: ‘I know his intentions’

Pep Guardiola referred to his and Rodri's futures with Manchester City amid Real Madrid rumors.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo