PSG vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg

After delivering an imposing performance against Atalanta, PSG face Liverpool in the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals first leg, looking to land a decisive blow. Given their current form, the French side emerges as the clear favorite to take the win. However, the Reds could pull off a surprise, as they have proven to be quite competitive in the tournament, with Mohamed Salah capable of making the difference today.

Liverpool are not having their best season, struggling notably in the Premier League and other domestic competitions. Nevertheless, coach Arne Slot has managed to keep the team highly competitive in the Champions League, finishing among the top sides in the league phase. With it being the only competition they can still win, they could come into today’s match highly motivated.

They not only rely on Salah, but Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai could also make the difference offensively. However, they will face the tough challenge of performing defensively, as Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are not at their best and could struggle against Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué. Because of this, the contributions of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister could prove decisive.

Unlike Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain arrive established as one of the best teams in the world. They not only shine offensively but are also solid defensively. In addition, coach Luis Enrique has managed to build a brilliant midfield that dominates and controls the game at will. Alongside this, Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to be decisive in attack, bringing them closer to victory.