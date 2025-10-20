Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah after rough start to the 2025-26 season

Liverpool kicked off the 2025-26 Premier League season with lofty expectations, riding high from their championship win last year. However, their campaign began on shaky ground, marked by four consecutive losses, including a tough defeat to rivals Manchester United. Mohamed Salah, despite being the team’s standout star, struggled to find his form, prompting club legend Jamie Carragher to deliver a clear message about his undisputed starter status.

“He should always start at Anfield because Liverpool will be on top, around the edge of the box and more often than not he scores in those situations today. But I do think in the away games and helping your fullback, I don’t think Salah should be starting every game right now… We’re at a stage now with Mo Salah where he shouldn’t be playing every game, it shouldn’t be a case of ‘he’s the first name on the team sheet,” Jamie Carragher said, via Sky Sports.

After securing a multi-million dollar contract extension through 2027, Salah has experienced an unexpectedly lackluster start to the season. Over 11 matches, the Liverpool star has produced only three goals and three assists, a far cry from his typical scoring prowess. Carragher suggests reconsidering his role as an undisputed starter to potentially boost his physical performance in the season’s pivotal games.

Is Mohamed Salah really to blame for Liverpool’s scoring struggles in the 2025-26 season?

Mohamed Salah isn’t solely to blame; much of the responsibility lies with Arne Slot, who has struggled to integrate new talent after last summer’s roster changes. Losing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz weakened the team, and newcomers Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz haven’t made their mark, often sitting on the bench. Salah must adapt to these changes, but he has a chance to shine in the upcoming Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mohamed Salah is undeniably off to a disappointing start in the 2025-26 season with Liverpool. However, the team’s scoring challenges extend well beyond the current form of the Egyptian star. As the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, it is unreasonable to burden him alone with the team’s offensive duties and problems.

Following their significant investment in Alexander Isak, Slot has decided to start the Swede in the last three Premier League matches, yet he remains goalless. Compounding the issue, the Reds have not replaced Luiz Diaz, who excelled at breaking defenses and creating space for teammates. Consequently, the team now struggles offensively, finding it challenging to penetrate the tightly-knit defenses of their opponents.