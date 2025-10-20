Barcelona coach Flick gives Marcus Rashford huge confidence boost amid Raphinha, Lewandowski injuries

FC Barcelona have recently been hit by major injuries to key players Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha at a crucial point in the season, with both the UEFA Champions League and El Clásico fast approaching. Amid the challenge, manager Hansi Flick has delivered a major vote of confidence to Marcus Rashford.

Last Saturday against Girona, with Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres all sidelined, Flick opted to start 17-year-old Toni Fernández at striker. Barcelona struggled to create chances throughout the match but eventually found a dramatic winner in stoppage time, sealing victory despite their attacking limitations.

Now preparing to face Olympiacos in the Champions League, Flick made clear the value Rashford brings to his tactical setup. “He’s a good option for a number 9 (as striker), but he can also play as an 11 (on the wing). This is what we thought about him (before signing him), it was exactly like this. He can play 11, he can play 9, so it’s good to have him on our team,” he said in his pre-match press conference

The German coach also praised Rashford’s recent progress. Despite scoring just three goals in 11 appearances, the English forward has been one of Barcelona’s most dynamic options in attack during the injury crisis: “The last weeks he improved a lot, and he gave us a lot of positive things. Of course he can play on the number 9.“

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona misses a chance during the Girona game.

Rashford has proven to be a dependable option while other Barcelona stars remain sidelined, a sharp contrast to his final months at Manchester United, where he had fallen out of favor under Rúben Amorim. With a reported buy option between €30 and €35 million, Barcelona are said to be open to making his move permanent if his performances continue to impress.

Raphinha and Torres doubtful for El Clásico, Lewandowski ruled out

Beyond the Champions League fixture against Olympiacos, Barcelona’s attention is already shifting to Sunday’s El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu. Lewandowski has been officially ruled out, but doubts remain over the fitness of Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Asked about Torres’ condition and the diferences with the Spain medical report, Flick struck a cautious tone. “We hope that he can play El Clasico, also Raphinha. When he came back from the national team we also made a MRI and we saw a different situation. It’s not too much, but it’s about to minimize the risk and maybe to play tomorrow is a risk.” Flick also admitted he “really misses Raphinha” in the squad.