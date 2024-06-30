Despite the excitement of the game, a number of interruptions marred Germany’s last-16 triumph against Denmark at Euro 2024.

Thunderstorms and VAR interference from the repeatedly postponed play; however, the most concerning disruption occurred when a guy wearing a mask climbed the rafters of Stadion Dortmund.

The second half of the match between Germany and Denmark was delayed after referee Michael Oliver was instructed to hold off the restart. The cause of the delay was a masked man spotted on the stadium roof, as per Bild. The individual, a 21-year-old from Osnabruck, was walking along a beam high above the crowd, creating a tense atmosphere as fans shouted for him to come down.

Authorities acted swiftly, using a helicopter to locate and arrest the man. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, police later reported that there was no danger to the spectators. The man was identified as a repeat offender known for trespassing to take photos from high places. In his backpack, police found a camera setup, indicating that his primary motive was to capture photos rather than pose a threat.

Germany were able to ignore the disruptions and progress to the next round.

Security concerns and criticisms

This incident is not the first security breach at Euro 2024. UEFA have already faced criticism for their security measures, particularly after six pitch invaders disrupted Portugal’s game against Turkey.

The masked man in Dortmund further highlighted the vulnerabilities in stadium security, raising questions about how he managed to enter the stadium with a large backpack and access restricted areas.

During the game, Michael Oliver halted play and conferred with the captains of both teams, Ilkay Gundogan and Kasper Schmeichel. Television footage captured the trio looking up towards the roof, acknowledging the intruder’s presence. The decision to delay the match was made to ensure the safety of all participants until the individual was apprehended.

The 21-year-old intruder is part of a subculture known as “roofers,” who climb high structures to take photos and share them on social media. This individual had previously been involved in similar incidents in Herne and Ulm, where he scaled prominent buildings to capture high-altitude images. Despite his actions, police have ruled out any political motivation, viewing the incident as a case of trespassing.

UEFA’s (non)response and how it affects atmosphere

UEFA have been criticized for their handling of security at the tournament. Despite repeated incidents, including the intrusion during the opening game in Munich, UEFA’s responses have been limited, often deferring to local police statements. The Dortmund incident has intensified calls for tighter security measures to prevent such breaches in the future.

The intrusion not only caused a delay but also affected the game’s atmosphere. Spectators and TV viewers initially thought the referee and players were looking up to check for signs of the thunderstorm. In reality, they were monitoring the situation with the intruder. Despite the disruption, the game resumed without further incidents, and Germany secured a 2-0 victory over Denmark.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto IMAGO / Mika Volkmann