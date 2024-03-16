If Liverpool fulfill two important requirements, Mohamed Salah is allegedly ready to reject a massive transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Many Liverpool fans are wondering what will happen to Mohamed Salah once his current contract expires next summer. The 31-year-old has long piqued the curiosity of Saudi Pro League clubs fiscally supported by the Public Investment Fund.

Last summer, Al-Ittihad offered him $191 million to sign with their club. As far as anybody can tell, the Saudi clubs still maintain a high level of interest. The fact that Klopp is departing this summer, coupled with Salah’s contract predicament, gives them even more reason to be optimistic.

What’s more, his contract status has remained unchanged for two years now, stretching back to the summer of 2022. The way things are going, the veteran will be able to depart for free in the summer of 2025.

On the other hand, if the Merseyside club could meet Salah’s two criteria, he allegedly would be prepared to sign a new contract to remain there.

What did Mohamed Salah say about his Liverpool future?

Following Klopp’s departure, the Egyptian is curious about the club’s future intentions and the identity of the next manager. To reiterate, he still hasn’t decided about staying or leaving the club in light of Klopp’s departure, Football Insider suggests.

In contrast, the former Chelsea man recently revealed that his manager’s exit would not affect his future with the club. “No, no,” he responded to the question of whether a change in management may impact his status with the team. “It’s life. It’s part of life now, everything moves.

“Players left the club already, very important players left the club. The manager is also very important for the club, but he’s leaving the club. One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving won’t affect my future].”

Although these recent words have created concerns that he is already plotting his departure from Anfield, it is widely accepted that he may not be a Liverpool player indefinitely. The Reds are crossing their fingers that they can extend his contract, despite the persistent interest from Saudi Arabia.

Asking price no problem for Saudi sides

Nonetheless, according to an additional claim from the same source, the Reds are bracing themselves for a mega-bid from Saudi Arabia for Salah this summer. The Saudi Pro League reportedly wants to increase the profile of their competition by bringing in even more high-profile players.

In fact, the Egyptian superstar would be a perfect fit for that aim. The report goes on to add that the Kingdom is ready to offer a big sum in order to get what it wants. Thus, the Anfield outfit can pretty much choose their own price for the player.

The Egyptian King has been a mainstay for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Roma in 2017, delivering jaw-dropping displays on an almost weekly basis. Considering he is the club’s fifth-highest scorer, Salah has carved his name into the club’s historic tapestry.

Overall, the Egypt captain has made 336 appearances for Liverpool and contributed 206 goals and 92 assists. While at Anfield, he has helped the Reds win eight titles and is now an integral cog in their quest for a minor quadruple this year.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / PA Images