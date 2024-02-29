Premier League icon Mohamed Salah is making a shocking move to the Saudi Pro League next season, if one former Premier League player speaks the truth.

The summer of 2025 is the last year of Salah‘s contract with Liverpool. Concerns are growing that the Egyptian may follow Jurgen Klopp out the door when the season ends. In a colossal bid of $190 million, Al Ittihad attempted to woo Salah last summer. But the leaders of the Premier League turned it down immediately.

Thus, the winger remained at Anfield for another season. After winning the Carabao Cup, he is now competing for additional hardware in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season at Anfield.

However, The Athletic reports that the Saudi powerhouses are still hoping to capture him. Thus, they are ready to pay a world-record offer to do so.

With an alleged bid of $253 million, Al-Ittihad has a good chance of signing Salah. The 31-year-old would then become the most expensive player in history. That would be more than the $240 million that PSG paid to sign Neymar in 2017.

Where could Salah go in Saudi Arabia?

Ahmed Hossam Mido, a former Premier League star, has thus verified the report. Following Salah’s signature, he has disclosed that the completion of the transfer is imminent.

In an explosive post to his 5.6 million followers on X, the 41-year-old Premier League cult icon revealed the rumored departure of his compatriot. “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed”, he wrote.

Mido has been vague about the Saudi Pro League outfit that Salah purportedly decided to join. What’s more, he has not confirmed if Liverpool would accept a proposal from the rising power.

Nevertheless, while Al-Hilal is now leading the league, the Jeddah-based side is likely to make significant investments after slipping 22 points behind. Along with acquiring superstars N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, they completed a summer raid on Liverpool to acquire Fabinho for $50 million.

Could Liverpool lose both Salah and Klopp?

Since signing with Liverpool in 2017, Salah has developed into one of the world’s leading football players. He has been a key cog in his team’s recent Champions League and Premier League championships, among other notable achievements.

The team is still in the quest for an unprecedented Quadruple thanks to the 31-year-old’s 19 goals in 28 games. With Klopp set to depart the club this summer, Liverpool are still on the hunt for a Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League title to bid him a proper goodbye.

Salah, meanwhile, won his fifth title with Liverpool in February, when they defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, a nail-biter that went into extra time. He was unable to participate in this game due to an injury. Nevertheless, he led the Reds to a win against Bournemouth in the previous round and scored in a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham from the bench.

Overall, after injuring his hamstring during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, he has only made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Either way, the Reds would suffer a huge blow heading into next season if they were to lose both Klopp and Salah simultaneously.

PHOTOS: IMAGO