Argentina
Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning star Argentina teammate reportedly targeted by Inter for next season

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 2026 World Cup is less than six months away, with Argentina positioned as one of the main contenders, led by Lionel Messi as he prepares for what is expected to be the final World Cup of his career. However, while the Albiceleste focus on the immediate challenge ahead, Inter Milan are already looking toward the 2026–27 season and are reportedly targeting one of Messi’s star teammates from the national team.

Currently sitting atop Serie A with 49 points, Inter have shown strong consistency both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. Still, one of the main issues the Nerazzurri are dealing with is the squad’s average age (the third oldest in the league at 27.8) along with several expiring contracts, including that of veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is now 37.

According to Sky Sports reporter Luca Bendoni, Inter have made initial contact with the entourage of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez. With Aston Villa competing in the Europa League and currently sitting third in the Premier League, a winter move has been ruled out, shifting the focus instead to a potential transfer during the summer window following the World Cup.

Regarding Inter’s goalkeeper situation, Sommer has been one of the club’s key players since arriving in 2023, making 26 appearances in the 2025-26 season while conceding 23 goals and recording 13 clean sheets. However, with Sommer set to turn 38 in December and his contract expiring at the end of the season, Martínez has emerged as an experienced profile Inter are monitoring as a possible long-term replacement.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

So far this season, Martínez has made 21 appearances for Aston Villa, conceding 20 goals and keeping six clean sheets, while playing a crucial role in the club’s historic 11-match winning streak. Valued at around €15 million (approximately $17.5 million) by Transfermarkt, Inter’s interest could eventually reunite the Argentina goalkeeper with his national team teammate Lautaro Martínez in Milan.

FC Barcelona reportedly set to battle Europe’s elite for $117M Argentina star as Robert Lewandowski successor

see also

FC Barcelona reportedly set to battle Europe’s elite for $117M Argentina star as Robert Lewandowski successor

Martínez was already on the verge of leaving Birmingham

After being seen in tears at Villa Park at the end of last season, many fans believed Martínez’s time at Aston Villa was coming to an end. Manchester United were reportedly close to securing the Argentine goalkeeper’s signature, but negotiations collapsed at the final stage of talks.

Reports in June suggested that an agreement with Martínez had already been reached, with then-manager Rúben Amorim expressing to the player his desire to bring the Messi’s teammate to Old Trafford. However, United’s board ultimately pulled out of the deal and instead opted to sign Senne Lammens.

With that move off the table, Galatasaray emerged late on Deadline Day in an attempt to sign Martínez, but the goalkeeper ultimately chose to remain at Villa Park, mostly due to lifestyle considerations. While he has not worn the captain’s armband again since then, his long-term future in England could now be approaching another turning point.

