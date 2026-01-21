Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Damac vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on

Cristiano Ronaldo once again stands at the center of attention as another decisive Saudi Pro League night approaches, with Al-Nassr travelling to face Damac in a fixture loaded with pressure, intrigue, and unanswered questions. After a turbulent run that briefly threatened to derail their title ambitions, the league’s most prolific attack is searching for rhythm, stability, and momentum. Yet ahead of kick-off, uncertainty surrounds the visitors — not about their quality, but about how they will line up, and whether their talisman will take the field.

Al-Nassr enters matchday 17 knowing that every point now carries enormous weight. A dramatic 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab ended a damaging four-match winless streak, but the damage to the title chase has already been done. The club sits seven points behind Al-Hilal, a gap that demands near-perfection from this point onward.

Jorge Jesus’ side has been electric going forward — 42 goals in 15 league games, the best return in the division — but recent defensive fragility and away-day inconsistency have raised uncomfortable questions. The visit to Damac is therefore not just another fixture; it is a test of resilience, depth, and game management.

At the opposite end of the table, Armando Evangelista’s team approaches the contest with its own sense of urgency. Sitting 15th in the standings with just one win all season, the club is embroiled in a relegation scrap and desperate for a breakthrough at home.

Despite the struggles, the Knight of the South has proven stubborn. It is the league’s draw specialist, with eight ties, and has not lost by more than two goals in most home outings. Under Portuguese boss Evangelista, the focus has been on structure and containment, even if goals have been painfully scarce — just 12 scored, the second-lowest tally in the league.

Advertisement

Will Ronaldo play?

Midway through preparations, concern rippled through the fanbase when reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo had missed Monday’s group training session, opting instead for recovery work inside the club’s medical facilities.

According to Al-Riyadiyah, the 40-year-old forward “missed the group training session and instead used the club’s health facilities in coordination with the coaching staff, in order to avoid physical fatigue after playing two matches in less than a week.” The decision was described as precautionary rather than injury-related, a calculated move in a congested schedule.

Advertisement

The picture soon became clearer. Ronaldo returned to group training the following day, easing fears of any setback. Thus, the Portuguese star is expected to be available and is projected to start, underlining just how vital his presence remains.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Damac vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Damac projected XI (5-4-1): Kewin; Al-Hawsawi, Harkass, Rabei, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Al-Ghamdi, Sharahili, Sylla, Al-Qahtani; Vada.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-4-2): Bento; Al-Ghanam, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Boushail; Wesley, Al-Khaibari, Brozović, Coman; Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Saudi Pro League calling Vinicius again amid fans boos: Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League hero drops clear 11-word hint on future

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Saudi Pro League calling Vinicius again amid fans boos: Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League hero drops clear 11-word hint on future

The echoes of the Saudi Pro League, where Cristiano Ronaldo has reshaped soccer’s financial and sporting landscape, are being felt once again in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to welcome a new face into the dressing room as Al-Nassr moves decisively in the winter market, laying down an early marker for 2026.

Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring mark, leaving Lionel Messi behind

Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring mark, leaving Lionel Messi behind

With his brace against AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe, not only passed Lionel Messi, but also tied Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring mark in the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch Damac vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Damac vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Damac on Matchday 17 of the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo