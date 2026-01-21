Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Damac vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo once again stands at the center of attention as another decisive Saudi Pro League night approaches, with Al-Nassr travelling to face Damac in a fixture loaded with pressure, intrigue, and unanswered questions. After a turbulent run that briefly threatened to derail their title ambitions, the league’s most prolific attack is searching for rhythm, stability, and momentum. Yet ahead of kick-off, uncertainty surrounds the visitors — not about their quality, but about how they will line up, and whether their talisman will take the field.

Al-Nassr enters matchday 17 knowing that every point now carries enormous weight. A dramatic 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab ended a damaging four-match winless streak, but the damage to the title chase has already been done. The club sits seven points behind Al-Hilal, a gap that demands near-perfection from this point onward.

Jorge Jesus’ side has been electric going forward — 42 goals in 15 league games, the best return in the division — but recent defensive fragility and away-day inconsistency have raised uncomfortable questions. The visit to Damac is therefore not just another fixture; it is a test of resilience, depth, and game management.

At the opposite end of the table, Armando Evangelista’s team approaches the contest with its own sense of urgency. Sitting 15th in the standings with just one win all season, the club is embroiled in a relegation scrap and desperate for a breakthrough at home.

Despite the struggles, the Knight of the South has proven stubborn. It is the league’s draw specialist, with eight ties, and has not lost by more than two goals in most home outings. Under Portuguese boss Evangelista, the focus has been on structure and containment, even if goals have been painfully scarce — just 12 scored, the second-lowest tally in the league.

Will Ronaldo play?

Midway through preparations, concern rippled through the fanbase when reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo had missed Monday’s group training session, opting instead for recovery work inside the club’s medical facilities.

According to Al-Riyadiyah, the 40-year-old forward “missed the group training session and instead used the club’s health facilities in coordination with the coaching staff, in order to avoid physical fatigue after playing two matches in less than a week.” The decision was described as precautionary rather than injury-related, a calculated move in a congested schedule.

The picture soon became clearer. Ronaldo returned to group training the following day, easing fears of any setback. Thus, the Portuguese star is expected to be available and is projected to start, underlining just how vital his presence remains.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Damac vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Damac projected XI (5-4-1): Kewin; Al-Hawsawi, Harkass, Rabei, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Al-Ghamdi, Sharahili, Sylla, Al-Qahtani; Vada.

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-4-2): Bento; Al-Ghanam, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Boushail; Wesley, Al-Khaibari, Brozović, Coman; Ronaldo, Joao Felix.