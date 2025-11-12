Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Comments

Lionel Messi’s visit prompts Angola authorities to make unusual decision ahead of Argentina clash

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina have just one more game left in their 2025 schedule. During the November international break, Lionel Messi and his teammates will travel to Africa to face Angola in a friendly that promises to be a landmark event for the home team.

Angola is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its independence, achieved on November 11, 1975. This milestone has been marked with several public holidays, and the match against Argentina has been positioned as one of the country’s most attractive sporting events.

Aware of the significance this match holds, Angolan authorities made a bold decision to ensure Friday’s event provides the perfect setting to welcome Lionel Messi and his teammates. According to journalist Gaston Edul, tickets for the Argentina match were sold at a symbolic price of just one U.S. dollar each.

This approach allows local fans to attend the game and fill the stands of the 11 de Novembro Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators. The venue, the largest in the country, was built in 2009 with an estimated investment of $40 million.

Lionel Messi of Argentina talks to teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Lionel Messi of Argentina talks to teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Messi’s presence is so significant that Angolan authorities reportedly made a substantial financial effort to meet Argentina’s requirements and make the event possible. Sport News Africa estimates the total cost of organizing the match at around $12.7 million.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

Argentina’s challenges ahead of the Angola match

Although it is a friendly with nothing significant at stake, Argentina have faced several challenges in preparing for Friday’s game, primarily due to a large number of absences from the squad.

Stars like Emiliano Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Franco Mastantuono were left out of Lionel Scaloni’s call-up for fitness and rest reasons. In addition, players from the Argentine league, including Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, and Leandro Paredes, were not called up as they are in the final stages of the domestic tournament.

Just days before training began in Spain, three more players were excluded for unexpected reasons. Atletico Madrid stars Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Giuliano Simeone will not travel to Angola because they have not completed the yellow fever vaccination process in time.

Advertisement
International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

see also

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

Messi will be surrounded by many new faces

While some of Argentina’s top stars will be present, including Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristian Romero, and Lautaro Martinez, the last-minute absences and unofficial nature of the match give Lionel Scaloni the opportunity to test players who have not recently featured for the national team.

The call-up includes young talents such as Valentin Barco, Maximo Perrone, Gianluca Prestianni, and Joaquin Panichelli. Of these, only Barco has made his debut for Argentina, in a 2024 friendly against El Salvador. Additionally, Kevin Mac Allister, a defender for Union Saint-Gilloise and brother of Alexis, and Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia were added to the squad at the last minute.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s key teammate downplays Argentina’s 2026 World Cup chances highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal

Lionel Messi’s key teammate downplays Argentina’s 2026 World Cup chances highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal

A Lionel Messi's key teammate in Argentina has downplayed the national team's chances for the 2026 World Cup while also highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal as one of the candidates.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

As part of the preparation for the 2026 World Cup, reports raise that Lionel Messi's Argentina could end up facing Kylian Mbappe’s France once again.

Will Lionel Messi play vs. Angola? Argentina star’s role in November friendly reportedly revealed

Will Lionel Messi play vs. Angola? Argentina star’s role in November friendly reportedly revealed

Already training with Argentina in Alicante, Lionel Messi's role in the November friendly against Angola has been reportedly revealed.

Trouble for Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid’s antics under Carlo Ancelotti cause tension as Xabi Alonso clashes with stars over bizarre reason

Trouble for Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid’s antics under Carlo Ancelotti cause tension as Xabi Alonso clashes with stars over bizarre reason

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham — three of the club’s brightest stars — have found themselves at the heart of growing tensions inside the dressing room under manager Xabi Alonso.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo