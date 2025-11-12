Lionel Messi vs James Rodriguez? Colombian star reportedly set for surprising MLS move

James Rodríguez, despite his standout performance at the 2024 Copa America, has struggled to secure a stable position with a major club. After choosing to depart from Club Leon as a free agent, the Colombian might soon face off against Lionel Messi, as he reportedly looks to the MLS for his next professional venture. At 34, the star seemingly has a surprising destination lined up within the league.

According to reports in the Colombian media outlet LaFM, James Rodriguez has informed those close to him of his certainty about playing in the MLS. Additionally, he has reportedly chosen Florida as his preferred place to live. With this decision, Orlando City stand out as a key option, especially since Messi’s presence at Inter Miami make it unlikely for the Colombian star to fit into that team.

Even though James showcased his exceptional talent with Colombia in the 2024 Copa America, his tenure at Club Leon was far from impressive. After playing 14 games, the 34-year-old star managed to score only three goals and provide two assists, raising genuine doubts about his consistency for an MLS team. However, the enormous quality he demonstrated with his national team makes his potential arrival at Orlando City a highly anticipated reinforcement.

James Rodriguez’s potential arrival at Orlando City SC could significantly alter the plans of Colombian coach Oscar Pareja. Throughout the 2025 season, the team has played without an attacking midfielder, opting instead for a double pivot and two wide midfielders. Nonetheless, his potential addition could enhance the impact of the Florida Derby, as the Colombian star would face Lionel Messi, following their latest harsh encounter with their national teams.

James Rodriguez of Colombia battles for possession with Lionel Messi of Argentina.

James could find a dream scenario at Orlando City

Oscar Pareja played the 2025 season without an attacking midfielder in Orlando City’s lineup, but James Rodriguez could find an ideal scenario to finalize his arrival with the team. The veteran would reunite with four compatriots—Ivan Angulo, Nicolas Rodriguez, Luis Muriel, and Eduard Atuesta—creating an optimal environment. Moreover, the coach expressed a strong desire, a couple of years ago, to have a player of his caliber on the team.

“Good players will always be welcome on one’s team, especially if they are compatriots, and even more so if they are players who have had such success and are so representative of the people. So, it would be wonderful to have a player like James (Rodriguez) or (Radamel) Falcao,” Oscar Pareja said, via Diario AS in 2022.

Along with Pareja’s desire expressed years ago, James’ creative impact could enhance the already impressive scoring abilities of Martín Ojeda and Luis Muriel. In addition, the veteran has already demonstrated his ability to play at the base of the play with Colombia, opening up alternatives for the team, which could be looking to perform at its best. If he joins Orlando City, the 34-year-old star would have his best chance to shine again.