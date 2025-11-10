Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Julian Alvarez.
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Julian Alvarez.

Argentina have maintained their status as one of the world’s top national teams. After completing the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team remained undefeated in friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. However, Lionel Messi’s squad faces an unexpected setback as Julián Álvarez and two key players have been ruled out of the game against Angola for a surprising reason.

According to the AFA’s official website, Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Giuliano Simeone will be absent for Argentina’s match against Angola. Their absence is due to the fact that they did not arrive in time to complete the health procedures for the yellow fever vaccine required to enter the African country, ruling them out of their third friendly match after the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Not only have Julian, Nahuel, and Giuliano been ruled out, but Enzo Fernandez is also sidelined due to bone edema in his right knee. With this situation, Lionel Scaloni must adapt his game plans and give opportunities to less frequently used players. Especially on offense, Jose Manuel Lopez and Joaquin Panichelli could have the opportunity to shine alongside Lionel Messi—something they don’t often get to do.

Although the withdrawals have been confirmed, coach Lionel Scaloni has added only defender Kevin Mac Allister—the brother of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister—to the roster. Kevin might make his debut for his national team after impressing with Union Saint-Gilloise. With this situation, Argentina have yet to call up replacements for the absent players, and due to health protocols, they might not do so.

Argentina teammates celebrating a goal

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal with teammates.

Lionel Messi already had other important absences in Argentina’s squad vs Angola

Given that Argentina have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni has decided to make significant changes to his squad. Notably, Emiliano Martinez, who is in top form, is absent as the coach has chosen to give him a rest. Instead, the coach is giving Geronimo Rulli and Walter Benitez the opportunity to shine in goal. Even though it was the most surprising absence, it was not the only one, as other stars were left out.

Advertisement
Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

see also

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

Alongside Emiliano Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel are also missing from the squad. Unlike the goalkeeper, these two players were not called up because their teams remain in competence in the Argentine League, playing key games to reach the final stages. For that reason, the national team decided not to disrupt Boca Juniors and River Plate, as this is merely a friendly match.

Franco Mastantuono, unlike his teammates, will not join Argentina’s squad. The young midfielder is dealing with groin pain that has sidelined him from Real Madrid’s recent matches and is likely to keep him out for a few more weeks. However, Thiago Almada will take his place, further solidifying his role in the national team.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Lionel Messi will see yet another new addition to Argentina’s squad for the Angola match, as coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to call up an Aston Villa star that's not Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez.

Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

With Enzo Fernández sidelined due to injury, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a last-minute call up to boost Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

A Premier League star has announced he will miss Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for the upcoming match against Angola.

Jamie Carragher brutally slammed a Liverpool star after the Manchester City defeat: ‘He is at the heart of the problem’

Jamie Carragher brutally slammed a Liverpool star after the Manchester City defeat: ‘He is at the heart of the problem’

After arriving in top form with a victory over Real Madrid, Liverpool faced a decisive defeat against Manchester City. In the aftermath, Reds legend Jamie Carragher didn't hold back in his criticism of one of the team's key players, clearly expressing his perspective.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo