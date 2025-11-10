Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

Argentina have maintained their status as one of the world’s top national teams. After completing the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team remained undefeated in friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. However, Lionel Messi’s squad faces an unexpected setback as Julián Álvarez and two key players have been ruled out of the game against Angola for a surprising reason.

According to the AFA’s official website, Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Giuliano Simeone will be absent for Argentina’s match against Angola. Their absence is due to the fact that they did not arrive in time to complete the health procedures for the yellow fever vaccine required to enter the African country, ruling them out of their third friendly match after the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Not only have Julian, Nahuel, and Giuliano been ruled out, but Enzo Fernandez is also sidelined due to bone edema in his right knee. With this situation, Lionel Scaloni must adapt his game plans and give opportunities to less frequently used players. Especially on offense, Jose Manuel Lopez and Joaquin Panichelli could have the opportunity to shine alongside Lionel Messi—something they don’t often get to do.

Although the withdrawals have been confirmed, coach Lionel Scaloni has added only defender Kevin Mac Allister—the brother of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister—to the roster. Kevin might make his debut for his national team after impressing with Union Saint-Gilloise. With this situation, Argentina have yet to call up replacements for the absent players, and due to health protocols, they might not do so.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal with teammates.

Lionel Messi already had other important absences in Argentina’s squad vs Angola

Given that Argentina have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni has decided to make significant changes to his squad. Notably, Emiliano Martinez, who is in top form, is absent as the coach has chosen to give him a rest. Instead, the coach is giving Geronimo Rulli and Walter Benitez the opportunity to shine in goal. Even though it was the most surprising absence, it was not the only one, as other stars were left out.

Alongside Emiliano Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel are also missing from the squad. Unlike the goalkeeper, these two players were not called up because their teams remain in competence in the Argentine League, playing key games to reach the final stages. For that reason, the national team decided not to disrupt Boca Juniors and River Plate, as this is merely a friendly match.

Franco Mastantuono, unlike his teammates, will not join Argentina’s squad. The young midfielder is dealing with groin pain that has sidelined him from Real Madrid’s recent matches and is likely to keep him out for a few more weeks. However, Thiago Almada will take his place, further solidifying his role in the national team.