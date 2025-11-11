Lionel Messi’s Argentina could reportedly face Kylian Mbappe’s France again in 2026 ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France starred in one of the greatest World Cup finals in history back in 2022 in Qatar. With a new edition of the tournament on the horizon, both superstars could reportedly go head-to-head once again with their respective national teams in 2026.

Players have already joined their national teams for the November international break, with Argentina preparing for a friendly against Angola, while France looks to secure its place at the next World Cup. Still, as part of the buildup for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, both federations could be planning a reunion in the near future.

According to Argentine outlet Doble Amarilla, the France Football Federation (FFF) is exploring the possibility of facing Argentina during the March 2026 international window. As part of their preparation for the World Cup, Les Bleus are reportedly targeting a series of friendlies against top-tier opponents — with Messi’s Argentina at the top of the list.

France’s qualification, the key factor

Despite the interest in scheduling the match, the main condition for the game to happen is France’s qualification for the World Cup during the November window. If that goal is achieved, Les Bleus would have an open schedule in March, making the potential showdown against Argentina possible.

Kylian Mbappe of France scoring the first penalty in the penalty shoot out as Lionel Messi of Argentina prepares to take theirs.

France currently leads Group D in UEFA World Cup qualifying with 10 points from four games. Les Bleus face Ukraine, second with seven points, on Thursday, followed by Azerbaijan on Sunday, and a win over Ukraine, or at least four points from the two matches, would be enough to seal their spot in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland: Robert Lewandowski quietly surpasses soccer’s biggest names in one jaw-dropping metric

What about the Finalissima?

One of the main doubts also surrounds the Finalissima, with the Spanish FA and Argentine FA reportedly agreeing to hold the match during the March window. With the clash date now reportedly moved to Friday, March 27, 2026, Spain faces the same situation as France, needing to qualify for the World Cup before the game can take place, which still raises uncertainty over the final date.

With Argentina facing Angola as its only friendly in the November break, a high-profile clash against a powerhouse like France would serve as a major test ahead of the 2026 World Cup. A matchup between Messi and Mbappe would once again capture the world’s attention, featuring two of the biggest stars, and favorites, for the upcoming tournament.